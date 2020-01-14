advertisement

The ODI series with three games between India and Australia was rated as a competition between two complete teams. On TuesdayHowever, it seemed as if only one team was appearing at Wankhede Stadium when an almost perfect performance from Australia rolled over an unfortunate India.

When the Australian bowling unit performed clinically to roll India with five remaining balls for 255, the opening combination of captain Aaron Finch and David Warner raised the bar and made India’s bowling attack look listless. As a result, undefeated hundreds of Australia’s opening two players not only led to the highest opening partnership against India, but also resulted in Australia’s highest goal in India without losing a single wicket.

Early breakthroughs were important for India to defend a below-average sum, but while the pacemakers were flawed in length, Warner and Finch were at their best. Finch, in particular, set limits with practically everything that was full – and there were many where the Indian triumvirate of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur was wrong on the fuller side.

IND against AUS 1. ODI HIGHLIGHTS

Warner soon joined the party. After gaining respect for Bumrah and Shami, he switched to eighth gear, with Shardul facing his brunt. A lofted cover drive and a flick-to-square leg were both faulty, but still crossed the line, but a huge blow over Midwicket later, the over sailed into the stands, giving Warner confidence. Thakur faced Warner’s anger again. A crisp cover drive and elegant cut meant that Australia ended the powerplay at 84 with no loss.

When the dew started to play a role and Australia’s openings became a threat, India was just around the corner. While India was unlucky to look back, the Australian openers could be saved three times thanks to the impressive use of DRS, which led to a comprehensive 10-run victory that was only completed on the 38th.

Although the Indian bowlers had occasional problems with the openers, they didn’t want to put pressure on Finch or Warner. In fact, the only play that kept India in control all day was during the 121-year partnership for the second wicket between Shikhar Dhawan and K.L. Rahul.

After Rohit Sharma was put in the bat, he succumbed to the pacemaker on his left arm in the fifth round, even though he put Mitchell Starc on for two sensational shoots. Dhawan and Rahul, who both belonged to the XI and thus put Captain Virat Kohli in fourth place, then cast a threatening spell from Pat Cummins and Starc. Even after the spinners came on, the duo couldn’t really chase them, but still managed to keep the scoreboard running.

Just as the duo was about to accelerate, Rahul threw the first ball of Ashton Agar’s new spell directly under cover of Steve Smith. This started a mini collapse for India when the home team lost four gates for 29 runs in 35 balls. Dhawan (caught by Agar, who sprinted to the right in the middle of the off after the batsman had Cummins in the lead), Kohli (a thoroughbred straight drive was excellently caught when Leggie Adam Zampa returned) and Shreyas Iyer (caught when he played away from him) his body before Starc) died in a hurry, which led to India missing the 300 run mark.

The host has less than 71 hours to get his mojo back and level the series in Rajkot on Friday.

