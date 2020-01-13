advertisement

Game developer Warner Bros. Games Montreal has gradually revealed clues and symbols for the new Batman game the company is working on. And another nugget fell last week.

WB Montreal has shared an emblem on Twitter that probably represents Gotham’s police with the simple heading “/ edited”. The logo was split into parts before being summarized as one in the final reveal.

Convince yourself below:

/ edited pic.twitter.com/SNaQ4I2fn9

– WB Games Montreal (@WBGamesMTL) January 9, 2020

“Redacted” is a word we hear a lot about this new game. Osama Dorias, a senior game designer at WB Montreal, announced in July that he was working on a “(edited)” “DC property”.

(revised)

DC franchise.

(revised)

Sorry 🙁

– Osama Dorias (@osamadorias), July 21, 2019

In September, the actor who provided Batman’s voice in “Batman: Arkham Origins” tweeted Roger Craig Smith, who was forced to tweet for contractual reasons, in the middle of a new project.

I’m totally amazed not to work on anything that I can’t tweet about right now because I can’t violate an NDA for something that I affirm you don’t exist.

And is not a video game.

– Roger Craig Smith (@RogerCraigSmith) September 10, 2019

WB Games Montreal was the developer of Batman: Arkham Origins, provided they promised us a new installment. It also helps the Gotham Police Department is prominent in the franchise.

Last September, WB Games, like Smith, tweeted a series of other images that may indicate bad guys, including the debut of the Owl Yard and the return of Ra’s al Ghul and his Assassin League. Ra most recently appeared in Batman: Arkham City, the second game in the series by developer Rocksteady.

Take the Knight / Cape sur la Nuit to pic.twitter.com/yMFXMd4djU

– WB Games Montreal (@WBGamesMTL) September 23, 2019

The owl’s court was teased in Arkham Origins, making their arrival practically inevitable. They were one of the most feared and praised Gotham secret societies that opposed the bat family.

WB Montreal’s title for the cryptic September tweet reveals a plausible title for the alleged Arkham game. Fans and news sites (like FandomWire) report that it’s called Capture The Knight. Although not yet official, #CaptureTheKnight is a trend on social media.

The Batman Arkham series is one of the most successful video game franchises ever based on a comic. It includes Batman: Arkham City, Arkham Origins, Arkham Asylum and Arkham Knight and is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Mobile, PC and Nintendo.

Animated feature Batman: Assault on Arkham also takes place in the video game universe.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_qkZI7no8M (/ embed)

What about you? Are you all ready for another stay at Arkham in the universe of these games? Leave a comment.

