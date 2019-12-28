advertisement

A spin-off of Wonder Woman is reportedly in progress around her fellow Amazons of Themyscira. We know the following.

Patty Jenkins was sent to the press at Comic Con Experience in Brazil ahead of Wonder Woman’s trailer premiere in 1984, which would assist her in developing and producing the project, but not directly.

Related: Gal Gadot explains why Wonder Woman won’t use her sword: “Very aggressive”

advertisement

Brazilian journalist Miguel Morales from CINEpop tweeted the following after the panel at CCXP:

Sim @PattyJenks confirmou que a WB desenvolve um filme focado nas Amazonas!

Ela knows no dirigir, no trabal and no executable production! Sem maiores disappointed. # MulherMaravilha1984 https://t.co/8Dv9be8llB

– @mpmorales (@mpmorales) December 8, 2019

The tweet translates to Portuguese:

“Yes, Patty Jenkins has confirmed that WB is developing a film about Amazon! She will not direct, but will work on the executive production! No further details. “

Related: Gal Gadot believes Wonder Woman is for girls and boys – “It goes both ways”

Patty Jenkins, according to The Hollywood Reporter, has the story in mind, along with one for Wonder Woman 3. But she wants to create a time gap between the films. Jenkins said:

“We already know the whole story,” said Jenkins, adding that there is also a story for a spin-off that also focuses on the Amazons on the table. “It’s just a question of, will we change our minds and when (to do it). I think we don’t want to do it in a row. It was great to do these two films in a row, but I think it’s important to take a little break in between. And I like to do other things in between. And Gal has other things to do. I never want to make decisions too far in advance. We have to see if we both feel like doing the film of which we think we want to do it when the moment comes. “

It is not currently known when this Amazon film will be released or what participation Gal Gadot may have. There is no guarantee that the film will reach this stage.

Related – Wonder Woman 1984: Trailers and new pictures offer the best insights into Cheetah and Max Lord

Spin-offs of DC properties are currently the trend of Warner Bros. Aquaman is said to be getting one – a horror movie – that focuses on the scary waters of The Trench.

WB is believed to be considering spin-offs for Catwoman and other bad guys seen in The Batman. With Two-Face it can even happen that an independent film is separated from a continuity like joker.

Other standalone villain films that specifically focused on Darkseid and Lex Luthor, as well as a joker sequel, were rumored to be released. Director Todd Phillips denied this speculation in November and said he had not met with WB chairman Toby Emmerich to discuss follow-up, as some sales outlets reported.

Related – Rumor: DC discussion of standalone two-face film after Joker’s success

Before anything else gets going, Wonder Woman will hit the cinemas with lightning this June.

Would you like a film about Amazons of Themyscira? Leave the thoughts below.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)

advertisement