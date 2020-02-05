advertisement

Warner Bros. recognizes that some films are best released directly as a stream.

HBO Max and its corporate sibling Warner Bros. announced today that they are joining forces to create a new label that will produce films for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service. The Warner Max label will produce eight to ten films a year for the service, which starts in May and will launch the first titles this year.

The label will focus on mid-budget releases, which are increasingly films that have disappeared from cinemas in favor of stream-only distribution. This strategy is already being used by Disney with its four-month-old Disney + service: The studio continues to dedicate itself to theater tent poles like the upcoming Marvel title “Black Widow” and makes the mid-budget tariff a streaming debut like live action “Lady and the tramp.”

Warner Max has not yet released his slate, but his previously announced projects, such as the Melissa McCarthy vehicle “Superintelligence”, will be among the first to bear the label’s name. Director Ben Falcone said earlier this year that the film would not get a theatrical release, a wise financial decision given the downward trend in McCarthy’s box office results, such as the recent Falcone-McCarthy collaboration “Life of the Party”.

At $ 65.85 million gross and an estimated budget of $ 30 million, it was the worst performing film they have ever had. While a McCarthy-starred film may not be enough to flock people to the cinemas, the comedian remains popular and a recognizable name: the film will be an attractive addition to HBO Max as the streamers are committed to exclusive, high-profile Movies have doubled quality content. This is a trend that is happening at Netflix, which has just expanded its contract with Adam Sandler to produce more films only with streaming.

However, the company says Warners and New Line Cinema will continue to release mid-budget films for theatrical distribution, while Warner Max will “create a new pipeline for filmmakers who want to produce a certain type of film or connect with a specific audience that wants to achieve this best in the streaming environment. “

Mid-budget films released by Warner Bros. in theaters last year included award winners, including Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell” who received an Academy Award nominee for supporting actress Kathy Bates and Edward Norton’s “Motherless.” Brooklyn ”, which was awarded a Golden Globe nods for the original score.

Daily operations on the label are handled by Jessie Henderson, Executive Vice President for Original Feature Films at HBO Max, who will report to Carolyn Blackwood, COO of Warner Bros. Pictures, and Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max becomes. Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer of HBO Max, and Toby Emmerich, Chairman of the Warner Bros. Pictures Group, share responsibility for Warner Max films.

In the streaming wars, it is essential to ensure that quality is not sacrificed in the name of quantity. Only on Tuesday did Disney boss Bob Iger repeatedly point out in the company’s first quarter that high-quality original films and series played a large part in making Disney + such a great success.

