Australia’s first player David Warner added another feather to his cap when he became the fastest Australian to score 5000 ODI runs.

Warner reached the milestone as soon as he reached his individual score of 10 in the first ODI of the three-game rubber against India at Wankhede Stadium.

Warner is now in fourth place in the overall list of the fastest Batsman with 5,000 ODI runs after 115 innings.

South African Hashim Amla leads the table after completing 5000 runs out of 101 innings, followed by Viv Richards from West India (114 innings).

Warner also overtook Joe Root and Brian Lara, becoming the third fastest batsman with 5,000 ODI runs. While Root accomplished the feat in 116 innings, Lara needed 118 innings to accomplish this.

The fastest Australian to date to achieve 5,000 runs was Dean Jones, who completed 128 innings.

