Australian cricket stars Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting will lead the star-studded teams in a one-of-a-kind Bushfire fundraiser match held on February 8th.

Cricket Australia confirmed on Sunday that an All-Star T20 match will kick off the Big Bash League (BBL) final.

In addition to other big names, dashing Adam Gilchrist will also be represented in the charity match.

The match to raise money for the victims of the devastating bushfires that the country has been experiencing for some time will be held in either Melbourne or Sydney.

Warne himself raised over $ 1 million to ease the bushfire after putting his valuable baggy green up for auction.

“It will be a big and special day. It’s nice to be part of it, ”Ponting told reporters.

Spin great Warne congratulated Cricket Australia on this initiative and hoped to collect enough donations.

Other Australian cricketers belonging to the trios Warne, Ponting and Gilchrist are Justin Langer, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Alex Blackwell and Michael Clarke.

The legendary Steve Waugh will not be involved in the game in a playful way.

On the same day, the Indian women’s team competed against their Australian colleagues in a T20 World Cup duel.

