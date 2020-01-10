advertisement

Herrick Township, Pa. – Northeast and Central Pennsylvania are expected to hit a roller coaster with the weather.

It is expected that the temperatures in the teenage years would come out on Saturday only a few hours ago in the 60s.

That is exactly in time to influence the weekend on the ski slopes.

advertisement

The skiers did not walk on the slopes due to light, powdery snow that they usually find at Elk Mountain Resort and Old Man Winter can blame mother nature.

People in the ski industry say rising temperatures and the forecast for rain, don’t make for a fun time on the trails.

Employees try to stay positive.

“What we hope is that there isn’t as much rain as predicted, but we are working hard to make snow when we can when the temperatures allow it,” Bob DeLuca said to Elk Mountain.

“It’s a bit of a damper, yes,” said Clark Summit’s Harrison Oven.

Erin Sweigert brought her friends from Lancaster and says it’s a shame they chose this weekend.

“My parents wanted to do it and we’re going back to school soon, so they just wanted to like it,” Sweigert said. “This was just the weekend they chose.”

While those at Elk Mountain hope to pass on this weekend with some financial success, companies at the resort hope to rely on that industry as well.

At the Idlewild Ski Shop on the Elk road, the store was, well, inactive.

“Everyone hangs out because we don’t have any business at the moment, hopefully we’ll do it a bit tonight and hopefully it will clear up again before Sunday and we’ll get a few more people in,” said owner Jane Matthews.

The nearby Chet’s Place is a popular water hole for skiers and employees hope that the rain does not dampen their mood.

“If you see the rain, that’s a bit of a shame,” said Jim Cook employee. “You know they don’t come out and get wet on the slopes, they come out when it’s a nice fresh day.”

But there is a beam of light. Some skiers are still willing to go for it.

“It made it a bit smoother, maybe icy, but it was still good,” said Michael Myers of Lancaster. “I didn’t really notice it as I descended the slopes, so it was great.”

A good reason to go to Elk this weekend?

This Sunday, the resort is organizing its annual ‘Ski for Colin’ fundraising for early suicide prevention.

There are discount lift tickets and a 50/50 and basket lotteries through the afternoon.

41,723405

-75.553427

.

advertisement