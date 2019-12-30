advertisement

The family and friends paid warm tribute to the man, whose heavily dismembered body was found in an abandoned house in Cork City over the weekend.

The body of Frankie Dunne (64), who was born in Churchfield on the north coast of Cork, was found on Saturday at around 4:00 p.m. on the grounds of Castlegreina House on Boreenamanna Road by a man looking for his cat.

Gardaí had to use fingerprint data to identify Mr. Dunne’s partially dismembered body, which showed the extent of the injuries to the face and head.

Family members have made a statement commemorating Mr. Dunne’s late niece, Susan Marty, commemorating her late brother and uncle, who are believed to have a number of adult children.

“Frankie, you’re now at peace. May God give you the best bed in heaven. You were unique, a character, one of the funniest people you know. We are deaf and shocked,” the family said in a statement to Virgin Media news.

They related how they tried to help Mr. Dunne last week, but “unfortunately you preferred the streets” even though at the time of his death you said he was not homeless but “lived in a nice place for the homeless”.

The family said Mr. Dunne would be very much missed by his brother, sisters, children and friends, and while what happened to him was really shocking, they will “remember him in happy times”. Your family has been committed to privacy.

In the meantime, Cork Simon, with whom the late Mr. Dunne had been engaged for several years, expressed his sympathy to his family and to anyone who knew him over the weekend because of his tragic death.

“Our thoughts and condolences go to the family and friends of Francis Dunne and the people with whom he shared the house on Boreenamanna Road. Our thoughts are also with the staff and volunteers who have supported Francis. “

It is believed that Mr. Dunne had been staying at the Simon Shelter on Anderson’s Quay on a regular basis for at least two years, but he moved to Clanmornin House on Boreenamanna Road in July.

Mr. Dunne was also known to the staff at Cork Penny Dinners, where volunteer coordinator Caitriona Twomey remembered him as “a gentle, harmless man who did no harm to anyone.”

“I would have known Frankie for a long time – he was completely harmless, he didn’t hurt anyone – he was a gentleman and there was never a problem with him – Frankie was Frankie and he didn’t force anyone,” she said.

“He was homeless for a long time, but he was never worried. Everyone in every area has someone like that. They don’t stand out, but they stand out because they’re not distracting, if that makes sense?

“But everyone had the highest respect for Frankie. We may not see him that often, he would do his own thing and he always had a way to get organized, but people are very upset and hurt about his death.

“He would have been popular and it is very difficult to imagine anyone wanting to harm Frankie. You would never expect someone to chase Frankie or turn on Frankie. Everyone here is so sad for him and his family today.”

Investigating Gardaí has ​​asked the public for assistance and has asked anyone who has noticed anything suspicious at Castlegreina House since Christmas to contact Bridewell Garda Station in Cork at 021-4943330.

