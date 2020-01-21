advertisement

A new report suggests that a warm “peak” of water may be behind the massive famine of a North Pacific coast.

According to a report published in the scientific journal PLOS ONE, about 62,000 dead or dead mites washed ashore between California and Alaska between summer 2015 and spring 2016. Corpse recovery brings the death toll to about one million in total.

On January 1 and 2, 2016, 6,540 common masonry bodies were found washed ashore near Whitter, Alaska, translating to about 8,000 bodies per mile of coastline – one of the highest beach levels recorded during the mass mortality event. (Photo by David B. Irons)

The report says there is nothing to suggest that the naked birds died of anything but starvation.

Furthermore, no mural oddities were born in breeding colonies between 2015 and 2017.

Researchers linked the death to a “large warm sea mass” known as the “Blob” and the strong El Niño that followed, creating a “strong sea wave” extending from California to Alaska between 2014 and 2016.

In a statement, the authors said the mass deaths “create a red flag warning of the state of marine ecosystems on the western North American continental shelf.”

The study relates to previous research suggesting that warmer sea temperatures reduce the amount and quality of phytoplankton – reducing the health and number of fish that eat them and increasing the metabolic needs of larger fish that compete with males for food.

Researchers hypothesize that warm water eventually led to massive bird starvation and a lack of reproduction.

The deaths of mussels revealed a major disruption to marine food webs, with alarming declines not only in hawthorn but also in other seas, commercial fish and large whales between 2016 and 2019.

The researchers say they have only begun to understand “the full mechanisms and magnitude of the effects of the 2014-16 heat wave, and what indicates whether such heat waves become stronger and more frequent, as predicted.”

