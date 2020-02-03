advertisement

The RTS (Real-Time Strategy) genre is an area of ​​PC gaming that just fell off the radar when people essentially stopped producing it because almost everything that could be done had been done.

Fortunately, we’ll see some replays of the classics, most recently with Microsoft Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and now with Blizzard, which releases Warcraft III: Reforged for PC and Macintosh.

Warcraft III: Reign Of Chaos was originally released in 2002 and was one of the games responsible for the genre reaching “Peak RTS”. It combined an epic story with a variety of units, upgrades, strategies and an engaging art style.

The in-game story is about the races of Azeroth – humans, horde, and night elves – fighting an undead army that has arrived and causes chaos.

It is an important entry in the Blizzard canon as it sets the stage for the events of the hugely popular online multiplayer RPG World of Warcraft (released in 2004 and still strong). Therefore, fans have understandably been requesting an update for some time.

media_cameraLand-based and airborne units battle in Warcraft III with improved graphics that make it much easier to see what’s going on – not to mention the visual appeal.

The real change is in the graphics, which are now updated and in high resolution. The campaign itself is still the same, with an engaging story from different perspectives, the same units, the same mechanics, and even the user interface.

The ability to play against AI is hidden under different menus and I was frankly surprised that there is no “game against AI” option right in the main menu – the game wants you to play against other people, which is fine, but many We don’t want to get involved with people who have a competitive RTS game under their belt for a few decades, and just want to enjoy a quieter game against an opponent who doesn’t rave about our base from the start.

Note that Warcraft III: Reforged is essentially a graphics update for the original game to work and look good on modern systems. So the story is the same, the cutscenes are not scaled, but redesigned was a little disappointed, since the cutscenes that I saw at BlizzCon in 2018 seemed to be high-resolution remodels (at least for me).

media_cameraFights in the game can be particularly intense with a variety of units

I was surprised that there didn’t seem to be any way to rotate the screen for a different view – the motor should definitely be able to – and some of the voices aren’t very good to be honest.

The speaker in the tutorial missions sounds like they have someone in the office who recorded the lines, and it’s pretty irritating given the game’s otherwise cinematic tone and style.

media_camera Many of the heroes of the Warcraft universe first appeared in Warcraft III or have expanded their stories considerably.

I’m more of a fan of RTS titles than a die-hard Warcraft enthusiast, and from that perspective, I had the opportunity to revisit a classic game, enjoy a nostalgia hit, and experience the Warcraft universe as it originally did existed.

However, fans of the game are less impressed because of some issues related to online gaming, custom maps, and performance issues.

To my students in the Esports Administration program: Remember when we were discussing the future of the RTS genre and many of us thought Warcraft III: Reforged could breathe life into it?

Looks like we were very wrong. Http://t.co/HsPjy1VkOo

– Shaun Byrne (Saints) (@TheEsportsProf) February 2, 2020

However, I can’t speak to them – the game worked absolutely fine for me and I didn’t have any connection issues when playing in multiplayer, but I’m not a competitive player either, so some of the problems that hardcore fans report just don’t come up. ‘t on my radar.

media_camera Each of the four races in the game has its own distinctive style of building and uniform art, all of which have been redesigned for the new edition.

If you missed Warcraft III for the first time, I think this is a great chance to play one of the classic RTS games with redesigned graphics and get an insight into where most of the Warcraft stories really started.

If you’re a die-hard fan of the canon, you may want to stay away from the blacksmiths as you may not find the experience you’re looking for in Warcraft III: Reforged.

