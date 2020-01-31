advertisement

Warcraft: III Reforged is developing into a beautiful disaster for a studio that was once a titan in RTS games. Warcraft III: Reforged was released months later and filled with a number of bugs.

To make matters worse, the game lacked some features that made the original game so entertaining and durable.

Here are a few missing features and new unwanted additions as described by Warcraft III player Baker on the official Blizzard forums:

National game over

No more clans

Anti-spam protection

Custom campaigns are gone

The ranking list with ranking matchmaking, statistics and automated tournaments has disappeared

Players have no creative freedom when using the World Editor. New restrictions on what can be done New report button that helps Blizzard remove wrong thinking patterns. Now everything that was created with the map editor belongs to Blizzard. You reserve the copyright. No more third party custom maps; End some of the most popular from old WC3-Battle.net, like DBZ War

Cards can be censored

If you think you are safe if you don’t buy Reforged, you’re wrong.

This isn’t limited to Warcraft III Reforged. Since the update, many of these restrictions will also apply to the classic Warcraft III game. The old game client was removed, forcing users to download data from alleged Warcraft III assets worth gigabytes and log in to exit the main menu.

Old Battle.net servers are gone. Even if you find a way to keep the game from updating with the new reforged data, you’re limited to LAN games unless you’re tech-savvy enough to find your way around the fight. Network.

This neutralizes the game. This forces users who want to play the game they paid for over 17 years ago to keep their version of Warcraft away from Battle.net. unless they want to block a forced download to play the game.

Once you’ve installed the new patch, you must continue to allow future Warcraft III patches.

As you can imagine, ruining Blizzard has left not only Reforged, but also the classic Warcraft III a bad taste in the mouth of many players. They made their frustration and anger clear and gave the game a score of 0.8 on Metacritic.

But as with everything related to the American company, the access media contain a lot of schills. For example, VG247 said in its review: “If you’re already a Warcraft 3 fan, this is the absolute best version available.” This is amazing to read as the game has more bugs than an anthill.

Many players felt that they were not getting what they had promised. Many complaints are about how buggy the game is and also that the game is not a remake at all, but a low quality HD remaster.

You can see this from how Blizzard promised the world at Blizzcon 2018 and delivered a 1080p update with poorer graphics. Below is a comparison of GyLala:

So it looks like Blizzard might have hit the golden goose too many times.

I’m not sure how a beloved company can come back from so many bad decisions in the past two years. It appears that in their quest to satisfy shareholders, they are willing to sacrifice employees (even if the profits were enormous) and the promised content. It leaves fans with a company that is always wrong.

