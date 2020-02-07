advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav didn’t have the best of the last month. After Mumbai repeatedly suffered degrading losses at home for Railways and Karnataka, Suryakumar had an ordinary pasture trip during India A’s three one-day games in New Zealand.

Upon returning from the India A series, he found that the Mumbai selection had chosen to retain Aditya Tare, who had replaced Surya in the last three games. To make matters worse, he got a bad decision in the first innings against Saurashtra, which resulted in a first-ball duck.

READ | Suryakumar Yadav’s whirlwind keeps Mumbai hunting

On the other hand, the loner could not have wished for a better opportunity than Thursday to turn the tide in his favor. After giving Mumbai a lead of 73 opponents, the only way for his batsmen to break free and force a result was to keep his chances of qualifying for the Ranji Trophy elimination alive.

“In crisis situations, it is very important for the older players to improve so that it feels good.” I think it’s a perfect situation for important knocking. (I’m) really happy with it, ”Surya, who scored 134 out of 130 balls, told Sportstar after Mumbai had crossed the finish line by a whopping lead of 212 runs and 285 runs by well over five runs.

While Surya admitted that he “might have missed a chance or two in New Zealand”, he stressed that he was “as good over there as I was before I went there”. He insisted that he had been very confident since starting the domestic season with a high grade. It was reflected in the way he settled on a pitch where it was becoming increasingly difficult to hit.

“With 70 (73) runs behind and five remaining sessions, we always wanted to get them backfoot. Otherwise it would have been a dead game if we had fought normally, ”said Surya.

“In the changing room, we talked about getting a lead of around 150 runs by the end of the day, then possibly accelerating in the morning and then putting pressure on them. But with the way I was beating, the captain sent a message to go on, and I was given the freedom to take risks because there was still a lot to beat. I kept playing, supporting myself and just enjoying my stay in the middle. “

