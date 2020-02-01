advertisement

Missing man with links to Leicestershire is wanted by police for aggravated burglary after failing to appear in court.

Amos Wilsher, who also uses the name Luke Lee, is wanted by Essex police after being sentenced to Basildon Crown Court on Friday January 31.

advertisement

However, the 27-year-old did not appear at trial.

Officers say Wilsher has ties to Bagworth and Coalville in Leicestershire, as well as other locations across the United Kingdom.

These include Mansfield in Nottinghamshire and Bedfordshire.

Anyone with information should contact Dc Frankie Cole at Brentwood CID at 101.

Read more

What’s going on in your area

We want you to be able to receive your news when and how you want it.

In addition to our website, we have a Facebook page, a Twitter feed, @leicslive, and for a daily overview of the best stories, you can sign up to receive our newsletters.

If you prefer to use an app, we have apps for Android and Apple devices that can be customized to spread the news and the sport that interests you.

And if you download our app, you can sign up for push notifications, which means you will receive alerts on the biggest reports.

We also have Facebook groups for traffic and travel, crime, things to do with children, shopping and homes for sale.

.

advertisement