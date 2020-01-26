advertisement

Sundance: Tara Miele’s dream drama is based on an ambitious source of inspiration, but his star is the film’s best weapon against a crowded plot.

The obvious influences on Tara Miele’s “Wander Darkly” are easy to see, apart from the slightly esoteric nod to the American author Charles J. Finger in his title. The film’s obvious and immediate pioneers range from Michel Gondry’s “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and “The Science of Sleep” to more frightening tastes like “Stay” and “Ghost”. The cumbersome trauma drama is unable to live up to his biggest ideas and even bigger turns. Star Sienna Miller – in the middle of a restrained renaissance after her quiet appearance in last year’s “American Woman” – is soaring, but even her down-to-earthness is not enough to get “Wander Darkly” on the floor.

Miele’s first feature film since 2014 “Hunger in the Suburbs” begins after Adrienne (Miller) and Mateo (Diego Luna) welcome their first child in the world. Despite this life-changing event, associated with the purchase of a new house, the relationship between Adrienne and Mateo suffers. (If it sounds like they are concentrating on the big changes, so much the better to ward off inevitable, tough conversations.) There is also the jealousy that is not entirely out of place and the feeling that they do not fit together so well like you’ve ever dreamed of. During a night when they are out of balance, the two are changed forever by a sudden, serious car accident.

Official summaries of the film have intentionally darkened much of what happens after a bloody, horrified Adrienne wakes up in the hospital. Suffice it to say, a chain of events poses everything she, and ultimately Mateo, understands about her world and relationship. Adrienne is convinced that she is actually dead (or is close to being hit by a literal manifestation of death, one of many shaky horrors that never fit the rest of the film) and tries to fix things by she holds on to a planned future where Mateo is gone and her beloved daughter knows little about her parents.

While Adrienne’s sense of reality subsides, occasionally embodied by an elastic timeline that moves between the present, past and future, her motivations become all the more confused. Able to sell some of the script’s weakest lines and twists, Miller holds on to Adrienne’s love for her child (and Mateo), even though the film constantly forgets her most basic motivations. Finally, Mateo accompanies them on their metaphysical journeys as the two try to go back to their past to bring life to their future. It’s a creative construct: Adrienne and Mateo physically return to their memories to explain each other. This is a delicate innovation of “Eternal Sunshine” that works because the two are so closely connected.

Miele works with some exciting ideas here, but the film hasn’t fully merged before she starts asking her audience more demanding questions. As “Wander Darkly” winds on, the jumps get bigger and stranger, and while there are moments of beauty that pay off for patient viewers, they fade as the film moves to its final length. Miele summarizes certain aspects of her film into neat packages that feel elsewhere, perhaps in a film that doesn’t work best when it deals with emotions about logic. Other big questions are never answered, and the section Miele appears to have plotted her film on is discarded with little warning.

“Wander Darkly” challenges many viewers, and while the final moments lead to a satisfying end, they return to the film’s most bleak early moments, undoing more ambitious ideas in favor of something senseless and conventional. There are good things here, deep and dark and winning and strange, but Miele gets lost in her wanderings and takes her film with her.

Note: C +

“Wander Darkly” premiered as part of the Sundance Film Festival 2020 US drama competition. Sales are currently being sought.

