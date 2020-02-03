advertisement

Marvel shared a montage of footage from three upcoming Disney + series.

“The falcon and the winter soldier”

During the Super Bowl game, which aired on Fox on Sunday night, Marvel followed his new trailer “Black Widow” with another spot that highlighted the upcoming titles: the first footage from “WandaVision”, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Loki” Three objects from Marvel Cinematic Universe are on their way to Disney +, the new home of the episodic content of Marvel and Walt Disney Studios. The spot was also shared online. Look below.

“WandaVision” is a new original series with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, both of whom play their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Repeat Scarlet Witch and Vision. Here is the official summary: “Marvel Studios ” WandaVision ” combines the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two superpowered beings who lead their ideal suburban life – begin to suspect that not everything is as it seems. “The new series is being staged by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is the chief author. Disney + has not yet set a broadcast date for “WandaVision”, but is expected to be released sometime this year.

“The falcon and the winter soldier” means Anthony Mackie, including the falcon, and Sebastian Stan, d. H. The Winter Soldier, welcome back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Daniel Brühl as the evil Zemo can also be seen on the show. Wyatt Russell will play John Walker, a character known to comic fans. Here’s the official summary: “After the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Sam Wilson / Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up for a global adventure that will test their skills and patience Marvel Studios “The Hawk and the Winter Soldier”. The brand new series is staged by Kari Skogland. Malcolm Spellman is the lead author. Debuts on Disney + this fall.

Finally, “Loki” plays Tom Hiddleston as the god of mischief, who continues to play after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”. The director is Kate Herron, with Michael Waldron acting as the main author. This will only debut at Disney + in 2021. The cast also includes Sophia Di Martino and, as recently announced, Owen Wilson, who are making their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut here.

Check out the footage of all three shows below.

