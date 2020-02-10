advertisement

LOS ANGELES – A former employee of a marijuana distribution warehouse faces at least a dozen years in jail on Monday for working with a corrupt sheriff from Los Angeles County to raid a marijuana distribution warehouse of $ 2 million to organize.

Christopher Myung Kim, 30, from Walnut, was convicted of drug crime and conspiracy by a federal jury last year. When sentenced by Virginia District Court judge Virginia A. Phillips, he faces a mandatory minimum age of 12 years.

It turned out that Kim had worked in the downtown Los Angeles warehouse and provided plans and other information for the October 2018 raid. The robbers pretended to be law enforcement officers who raided and stole more than 1,200 pounds of marijuana and safes valued at around $ 600,000.

The sheriff’s deputy, Marc Antrim, who applied for entry with his badge and a fake search warrant, pleaded guilty and is due to be sentenced in April. Five others pleaded guilty and are expected to be sentenced in the coming months.

Evidence provided at the trial showed that Kim had given up his job a few weeks before the robbery and had worked with Antrim to organize the robbery for both profit and vengeance on his previous superiors.

