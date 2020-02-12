Do you remember that you used to have to leave your house to see what sales there were at your local retailers? Fortunately those days are long gone and you can make great offers from your own home, office or school. Only today will you find a huge sale on heated jackets, gloves and other clothing to keep you warm in these cold winter months, Sylvania LED lamps for just $ 0.62 each thanks to an unprecedented Amazon deal, the best-selling Wi-Fi extender on the planet for only $ 15.99 or the improved model that is twice as fast for $ 22.99, an unlocked Moto G7 Power smartphone with an unprecedented 3-day battery life for just $ 179.99, the Roku Express HD for $ 24 or the Roku Streaming Stick + with 4K and HDR for $ 48, the lowest prices of the year on the Nest Thermostat E and Nest Learning Thermostat, wildly popular SoundPEATS real wireless earbuds that sound better than AirPods for $ 35.18 with coupon code D2W56LYU, Anker’s Echo Dot for cars always low of $ 14.87, $ 30 off the best SodaStream bundle there is, killing one-day deals for Arlo home security cameras, and more.

Everything was handled by the BGR Deals team on Wednesday, but there is still a big sale going on that they have not been able to tackle yet. You can find it on Walmart’s website, where no fewer than 1,900 different products are for sale as part of the large Savings Spotlight event of the retailer. You can now shop the entire sale if you go to the Walmart website, but you can also go directly to the good stuff because we have collected our 10 favorite deals and have listed them all below.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (7th generation) Wi-Fi 32 GB

10.2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8 MP camera on the back, 1.2 MP FaceTime HD camera on the front

Stereo speakers

802.11ac wifi

Up to 10 hours of battery life3

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil1

iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new home screen and all the great features of iOS 13

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (7th generation) Wi-Fi 32 GB: $ 279.00 (reg. $ 329.00)

(the same iPad model is $ 249 on Amazon)

Apple AirPods

Automatically switched on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices (2)

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone clip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and speech

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day long with multiple charging cycles from the Charging Case (3).

Condition: new

Apple AirPods: $ 139.00 (reg. $ 159.00)

(more AirPods deals on Amazon)

Philips Norelco 6850 Electric shaver

SkinProtect blades catch hair in fewer movements for a smooth shave. 72 self-sharpening SkinProtect blades gently catch the hair in fewer movements, keeping your face smooth and comfortable.

ComfortGlide rings protect your face against irritation. Shaving heads are surrounded with ComfortGlide rings, which have a special protective coating with sliding properties to protect your face against irritation. Series 6000 offers 10x better protection than the best-selling knife.

Get a handy dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave. Get a handy dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave with gel or foam – even in the shower.

Click-on Trimmer for use on mustache and sideburns. Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to complete your look. It is ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

Skin Guard mode protects your skin for less irritation. Activate monitoring mode to set a lower rotation speed for a softer shave.

Philips Norelco 6850 electric shaver: $ 109.95 (reg. $ 129.99)

incl. 50 ″ Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV

UHD (4K) resolution for clear images

Enjoy your favorite shows, films and sports entertainment with exceptional high definition detail. Performs well in all lighting conditions This DLED TV also delivers plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.

3 HDMI inputs for a perfect home theater connection

HDMI delivers a beautiful image and digital surround sound in one handy cable. HDMI cable not included.

Two 8W internal speakers

Speakers supported by Dolby Audio.

1 USB input

Now you can easily connect your digital camera or other USB device to view compatible JPEG files.

Manage content for children with parental supervision

With the built-in V-chip you can limit content with password protection based on your program classifications.

Mount on the wall to display your TV perfectly

Add a wall bracket for an aesthetic and adjustable TV viewing experience.

60 HZ refresh rate ensures content stays smooth

Your onn. TV comes with a refresh rate of 60 HZ, which means your content is updated faster and the action remains smooth.

incl. 50 ″ Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV: $ 218.00 (reg. $ 248.00)

SAMSUNG 65 ″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV

SAMSUNG 65 ″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR UN65NU6900

Ultra HDTV

4K UHD image

PurColor ™

Essential contrast

HDR

4K UHD

Game mode

UHD EngineTM

Movement speed 120

Improve contrast

Design

Clean Cable Solution®

Slim design

Bezel Color: Glossy Black (75NU6? Charcoal Black)

Color standard: Charcoal Black (75NU6? Dark gray)

VESA mounting standard: 100 mm x 100 mm, 200 mm x 100 mm, 200 mm x 200 mm, 300 mm x 300 mm, 400 mm x 200 mm, 400 mm x 400 mm, 600 mm x 400 mm

Smart TV

Universal Browse

Connect and share

connections

2 HDMI connections

1 USB connection

802.11N built-in wifi

RS232 control (adapter required) 2 optical audio output port

audio

Dolby® Digital Plus

20 watt 2 channel

Included accessories

Standard remote control (TM-1240A)

Shipping size (W x H x D): 63 ″ x 38.2 ″ x 7 ″

Industry certifications

CTA 4K Ultra HD connected

SAMSUNG 65 ″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV: $ 477.99 (reg. $ 797.99)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1 TB All Game Edition bundle

Participate in three of the most attractive video game franchises with recorded downloads from Minecraft, Fornite Battle Royale (including 2000 V dollars) and Sea of ​​Thieves (Sea of ​​Thieves requires an Xbox Live Gold subscription, available separately.)

Get immediate, unlimited access to a library of more than 100 games that you can immediately download with Xbox Game Pass, including blockbusters such as Forza Horizon 4 (subscription sold separately);

Play with friends and family on the fastest, most reliable gaming network;

Stream your gameplay on Mixer with the push of a button;

Bundle includes *: 1 TB Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console, wireless controller, 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of ​​Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale, including 2000 V dollars and the legendary villain Spider Knight Outfit.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1 TB All Digital Edition 3 Game bundle: $ 149.99 (reg. $ 249.00)

HP 14 ″ laptop, Intel Core i3-1005G1, 4 GB SDRAM, 128 GB SSD

Operating system: Windows 10 Home in S mode

Processor: 10th generation Intel® Core? i3-1005G1

Display: 14.0-inch diagonal HD SVA BrightView WLED background lighting

Memory: 4 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB)

Internal storage: 128 GB M.2 Solid State Drive

Graphics card: Intel® UHD Graphics

Camera: HP TrueVision HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones

HP Fast Charge: charge from 0 to 50% in about 45 minutes

Product weight: 3.24 pounds

HP 14 ″ laptop, Intel Core i3-1005G1, 4 GB SDRAM, 128 GB SSD: $ 279.00 (reg. $ 469.00)

Power 6-Quart AirFryer Oven Plus

Cook faster, healthier meals

Overheated air that cooks your food

8 digital preset functions

LED screen

Place food on 3 separate layers

Creates 360 degrees of heated, cyclonic air

Max temperature of 400 degrees

Clear windshield to keep an eye on food

Large handle for opening the door

Power AirFryer Oven Plus contains mesh basket, skewers and turn spit, all dishwasher safe

Also works as a food dehydrator

Drip tray to collect fat and oil

Power 6-Quart AirFryer Oven Plus: $ 109.00 (reg. $ 149.00)

Sportsman 9000 watt dual fuel generator

9,000 peak current watts and 7,500 nominal current watts can operate the RV, household appliances and electric tools

Great for use during camping, for emergency power supply during a blackout or on the work site

Operates on gasoline or liquid propane fuel, giving you flexibility while on the road or during an emergency

The 15 hp, 4-stroke OHV engine delivers maximum performance

Mobility set with wheels and handle is easy to move

Recoil or electric start when a battery is installed (battery not included)

Four 120 V outputs, one 120 V RV output, one 120/240 V twist-lock output

8 gallon fuel tank

The duration is 10 hours with a 50 percent load

Decibel rating is less than 80 db

120/240-volt operation

Displacement: 420cc

AVR automatic voltage control, low oil shutdown, spark arrester, motor cut-off switch and circuit breaker

EPA approved

Not available for sale in California

Gas and propane tank not included

Sportsman 9000 Watt dual fuel generator: $ 799.00 ($ 1,281.91)

Hoover WindTunnel 2 Roll-up vacuum cleaner without dust bag for pets

WindTunnel® 2 technology: Creates two extraction channels to lift and remove surface waste and deeply trapped dirt

Creates two extraction channels to lift and remove surface waste and deeply trapped dirt HEPA Media Filter: Captures 99.97% dirt, dust and pollen up to 0.3 microns

Captures 99.97% dirt, dust and pollen up to 0.3 microns Rewind automatic cord: Pull the cord back in seconds

Pull the cord back in seconds Reusable Easy Rinse filter: Rinse and reuse for long-term convenience

Rinse and reuse for long-term convenience Bottom-Release Cup: Removes dirt and debris at the touch of a button

Removes dirt and debris at the touch of a button Dual cyclonic technology: Ensures a consistent cleaning experience with no loss of suction *

Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind Pet Upright Vacuum cleaner without bag: $ 69.00 (reg. $ 169.00)

Zach Epstein has worked in IT for over ten years, first in marketing and business development with two private telcos, then as a writer and editor for business news, consumer electronics and telecommunications. Zach’s work has been cited by countless top news publications. He was recently named one of the world’s top 10 “power mobile influencers” by Forbes, as well as one of the top 30 Internet of Things experts from Inc.. Magazine.

