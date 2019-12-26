advertisement

Christmas is over, Hanukkah is over half done and the new year is not a week away. That means all the best deals of the holidays must be over, right? That is not the case at all, and if you follow our BGR Deals coverage, you have countless opportunities to save money on the most popular products of the year before 2019 is over. Highlights of today’s top offers include the best-selling TP-Link WiFi range extender available for just $ 14.95 or the faster version that is twice as fast for $ 21.99, a best-selling Roomba robot vacuum cleaner for just $ 199.99, Alexa and Google enabled Wi-Fi smart plugs with additional USB ports for only $ 7.17 each with coupon code LDWIS2EA, Black Friday prices for AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro, Sonos wireless speakers from just $ 149, a $ 11 cable that simultaneously charges your Apple Watch and iPhone, the Echo Dot for cars for just $ 14.40, more than $ 15 discount on the Roku Streaming Stick +, big discounts on nearly 100 different Amazon devices and bundles and even more much more.

There are now a number of large retailers who are doing great sales at the end of the year, and in particular we want to present one. It is Walmart, which currently has a huge sale at the end of the year, with more than 1,000 different items at floor prices. You can find popular products in just about every category you can imagine and the best deals are sold out quickly. Buy the entire sale here on the Walmart site and you will find our 10 favorite offers below.

Charging cord for lightning USB cable (1.8 m)

OEM Lightning USB cable Cord charger 5 5s 6 6s 7 8 Plus X XS 2m / 6FT

Lightning USB cable Charging cord 5 5s 6 6s 7 8 Plus X XS XR XS MAX 2m / 6FT

Charging cord for Lightning USB cable (6 feet): $ 7.81 (reg. $ 24.99)

advertisement

iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum cleaner

3-phase cleaning system removes dirt, dust and hair from hard floors and carpet, lifts it up and sucks it up.

Double brushes with multiple surfaces work together to catch dust, dirt and large debris. The Auto-Adjust cleaning head automatically adjusts its height to effectively clean both carpets and hard floors.

Patented Dirt Detect ™ sensors alert Roomba to work harder in concentrated areas of dirt, such as high-traffic areas in your home.

Full range of sensors navigates intelligently through the robot under and around objects and under furniture to thoroughly clean your floors.

Edge-Sweeping Brush is specially designed at a 27-degree angle to wipe dirt away from edges and corners.

Connect and schedule anywhere. Use Google Assistant voice commands to arrange cleanup. Use the iRobot HOME app to plan and monitor cleaning sessions.

Operates up to 90 minutes before it is automatically connected and charged.

With Roomba Essentials – Wi-Fi connected, smart navigation, automatically adjusting cleaning head, works on carpets and hard floors

iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum cleaner: $ 197.00 (reg. $ 329.99)

(Newer Roomba 675 model available for $ 199 on Amazon)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1 TB All Game Edition bundle

Participate in three of the most attractive video game franchises with recorded downloads from Minecraft, Fornite Battle Royale (including 2000 V dollars) and Sea of ​​Thieves (Sea of ​​Thieves requires an Xbox Live Gold subscription, available separately.)

Get instant, unlimited access to a library of more than 100 games that you can immediately download with Xbox Game Pass, including blockbusters such as Forza Horizon 4 (subscription sold separately);

Play with friends and family on the fastest, most reliable gaming network;

Stream your gameplay on Mixer with the push of a button;

Bundle includes *: 1 TB Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console, wireless controller, 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of ​​Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale, including 2000 V dollars and the legendary villain Spider Knight Outfit.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game bundle: $ 149.00 (reg. $ 249.00)

Apple AirPods with charging case

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices (2)

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone clip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and speech

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day long with multiple charging cycles from the Charging Case (3).

Condition: new

Apple AirPods with charging case: $ 139.00 (reg. $ 159.00)

(more AirPods deals available on Amazon)

Scepter 50 ″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV

Screen size (Diag.): 49.5 ″

Backlight type: LED

Resolution: 2160p

Effective refresh rate: 60Hz

Smart functionality: no

Aspect ratio: 16: 9

Dynamic contrast ratio: 15,000: 1

Visible angle (H / V): 178 degrees / 178 degrees

Number of colors: 1.07 B

OSD language: English, Spanish, French

Speakers / output power: 10 W x 2

Scepter 50 ″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV: $ 189.99 ($ ​​399.99)

Scepter 65 ″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR LED TV

Screen size (Diag.): 64.5 ″

Backlight type: LED

Resolution: 2160p

High dynamic range (HDR)

Effective refresh rate: 60Hz

Smart functionality: no

Aspect ratio: 16: 9

Visible angle (H / V): 178 degrees / 178 degrees

Number of colors: 1.07G (8-bit + FRC)

OSD language: English, Spanish, French

Speakers / output power: 10 W x 2 Surround Sound mode

Scepter 65 ″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR LED TV: $ 349.99 (reg. $ 899.99)

RCA 65 ″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Roku Smart LED TV

Smart Platform: Roku Streaming Service

4K Ultra High-Definition screens have four times as many pixels as a Full HD screen, making your shows an epic UHD viewing experience.

Roku TV is an easy way to stream what you love. View almost anything with access to more than 450,000 movies and TV episodes through thousands of free or paid channels. There is a Roku TV for everyone – from incredibly affordable to high end with advanced technology. They all offer innovative features, such as quick and easy search in top channels to find where movies and shows are available for free, or see unbiased results ranked by price. And the free mobile Roku app turns your iOS® or Android ™ phone into an ultimate streaming companion with a handy remote control, voice-activated search and operation, private listening while watching streaming entertainment and more. * Channel availability can be changed and varies by country.

Smart TV made simple. The Roku TV home screen brings your favorite TV entertainment together in one simple, intuitive interface. Quickly navigate the home screen to access popular streaming channels or view entertainment on devices such as game consoles or cable boxes – all your TV entertainment is in one place.

Amazing content. Endless choice. Stream almost everything – movies, TV shows, live sports, news and music. With 450,000 films and TV episodes to choose from, entertainment is on your schedule. It is easy to find popular choices that you can rent, buy, subscribe or view for free.

Quick and easy search in top channels. With Roku Search you can easily find where movies and shows are available for free, or see unbiased results ranked by price over 300+ streaming channels.

Compatible with an over-the-are antenna. With a built-in tuner you can connect an antenna with Roku TVs and enjoy wireless entertainment. In addition, you can create a list of favorite channels to make finding your favorite channels even easier.

Share photos and more on your TV. Easily share photos, videos and music from your compatible smartphone or tablet directly to your Roku TV. Enjoy fantastic slide shows and videos with you and your friends and loved ones on the big screen.

Enjoy private listening with your mobile device. Listen as loudly as you want and keep things quiet for everyone around you. Use your smartphone or tablet and the Roku mobile app for iOS® and Android ™ while watching streaming content on your Roku TV to enjoy private listening via your headphones. * Mobile Private Listening is only available when viewing streaming content on your Roku TV.

Live TV break. Easily pause and play over-the-air, antenna TV with live TV pause.

Free mobile app with voice searches. Use voice search on the free Roku mobile app for iOS® and AndroidTM to make it quick and easy to find the latest blockbuster or watch TV shows.

Simple remote control for easy navigation

RCA 65 ″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Roku Smart LED TV: $ 429.99 (reg. $ 749.99)

HP 14 ″ laptop, Intel Core i3-1005G1, 4 GB SDRAM, 128 GB SSD

Operating system: Windows 10 Home in S mode

Processor: 10th generation Intel® Core ™ i3-1005G1

Display: 14.0-inch diagonal HD SVA BrightView WLED background lighting

Memory: 4 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB)

Internal storage: 128 GB M.2 Solid State Drive

Graphics card: Intel® UHD Graphics

Camera: HP TrueVision HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones

HP fast charge: charge from 0 to 50% in about 45 minutes

Product weight: 3.24 pounds

HP 14 ″ laptop, Intel Core i3-1005G1, 4 GB SDRAM, 128 GB SSD: $ 299.00 (reg. $ 469.00)

Oreck Airvantage Plus HEPA air cleaner

Breathe in clean, clean air at any time of the year with the Oreck Airvantage Plus air purifier with 3-phase filtration to collect a wide range of airborne pollutants. First, the HEPA media filter collects 99.97% of the particles to 0.03 microns including dust, allergens and smoke. The carbon filter then helps to remove unwanted odors. Finally, the VOC filter collects the toxins in the air that are released from ordinary household products. Also with silent technology and a remote control.

Three year warranty included.

Oreck Airvantage Plus HEPA air cleaner: $ 49.99 (reg. $ 160.00)

Farberware 3.2 Quart digital air fryer

Cook faster, healthier meals

Uses fast hot air technology to cook food with little to no oil

Easy-to-use digital touchscreen with 8 pre-programmed options

3.2 liter basket fits up to 2 pounds of food

The food basket is dishwasher safe

Bonus recipe book with 25 recipes

Odorless, no mess

Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Air Fryer: $ 49.00 (reg. $ 69.00)

Image source: Dovarganes / AP / REX / Shutterstock

advertisement