Chanukah has just ended and Christmas now feels like a distant memory, so all the best deals in the end of the year sales should also be gone, right? You may be surprised that large stores across the country still offer the lowest prices of 2019 for popular products in all categories. Today alone, the best daily deals include a $ 11 cable that simultaneously charges your Apple Watch and iPhone, the best-selling TP-Link WiFi range extender available for just $ 14.95 or the improved faster version for $ 21.99 , a best-selling Roomba robot vacuum cleaner for just $ 199.99, so many discounts on Bose headphones and speakers, Black Friday prices on AirPods 2, Alexa and Google enabled WiFi smart plugs with additional USB ports for just $ 7.17 each with coupon code LDWIS2EA, Sonos wireless speakers starting at just $ 149, the Echo Dot for cars for just $ 14.40, more than $ 15 off on the Roku Streaming Stick +, and more.

Of all the sales there are now, there is one in particular that is packing and you definitely want to see it before it disappears. It’s over at Walmart, where more than 1,000 different products are for sale with big discounts at the end of the year. Buy the entire sale here on the Walmart site and you will find our 10 favorite deals of the day on Monday below.

Apple AirPods with charging case

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices (2)

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone clip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and speech

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day long with multiple charging cycles from the Charging Case (3).

Condition: new

Apple AirPods with charging case: $ 139.00 (reg. $ 159.00)

(more AirPods deals available on Amazon)

Charging cord for lightning USB cable (1.8 m)

OEM Lightning USB cable Cord charger 5 5s 6 6s 7 8 Plus X XS 2m / 6FT

Lightning USB cable Charging cord 5 5s 6 6s 7 8 Plus X XS XR XS MAX 2m / 6FT

Charging cord for Lightning USB cable (6 feet): $ 7.81 (reg. $ 24.99)

iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum cleaner

3-phase cleaning system removes dirt, dust and hair from hard floors and carpet, lifts it up and sucks it up.

Double brushes with multiple surfaces work together to catch dust, dirt and large debris. The Auto-Adjust cleaning head automatically adjusts its height to effectively clean both carpets and hard floors.

Patented Dirt Detect ™ sensors alert Roomba to work harder in concentrated areas of dirt, such as high-traffic areas in your home.

Full range of sensors navigates intelligently through the robot under and around objects and under furniture to thoroughly clean your floors.

Edge-Sweeping Brush is specially designed at a 27-degree angle to wipe dirt away from edges and corners.

Connect and schedule anywhere. Use Google Assistant voice commands to arrange cleanup. Use the iRobot HOME app to plan and monitor cleaning sessions.

Operates up to 90 minutes before it is automatically connected and charged.

With Roomba Essentials – Wi-Fi connected, smart navigation, automatically adjusting cleaning head, works on carpets and hard floors

iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum cleaner: $ 244.00 (reg. $ 329.99)

(Much lower price available on Amazon)

Farberware 3.2 Quart digital air fryer

Cook faster, healthier meals

Uses fast hot air technology to cook food with little to no oil

Easy-to-use digital touchscreen with 8 pre-programmed options

3.2 liter basket fits up to 2 pounds of food

The food basket is dishwasher safe

Bonus recipe book with 25 recipes

Odorless, no mess

Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Air Fryer: $ 49.00 (reg. $ 69.00)

XYZprinting da Vinci Mini wireless 3D printer

The perfect device: introduce your children to the excitement of 3D printing or moonlight and develop your own 3D creations when the children are in bed. The da Vinci Mini series weighs just 17 pounds and is light and small enough to move around the house easily, regardless of which project you are working on.

Easily buy and make 3D models: looking for that broken bathroom fixture? Browse thousands of free 3D models in our online 3D gallery. Just download the files you like, open them in XYZmaker – our 3D modeling and print file preparation software – and print. Better yet, the user-friendly interface of XYZmaker makes it easy to create your own 3D model, so that you can adjust everyday household items quickly and easily.

Play. To make. Learning: the da Vinci miniMaker is a great desktop 3D printer at the entry level. Quickly and easily create household items or toys for your children with this innovative and lightweight printer.

Lightweight and transportable: the da Vinci miniMaker weighs less than 18 pounds and is light enough to move easily around your house. Small size, large print volume: with an aluminum print bed of 5.9 x 5.9 x 5.9 you can print larger and higher quality objects on a smaller printer. Stress-free maintenance: is fully assembled with automatic leveling software, making installation, calibration and maintenance easy. First time perfect prints: all our print materials are checked for quality and pre-tested, so that when you print a model with our 3D software XYZmaker, all print settings are calculated for you. Simply load your model and press prints to get great results every time

XYZprinting da Vinci Mini wireless 3D printer: $ 169.95 (reg. $ 279.00)

Home Door Ring WiFi Wireless visual camera

HD quality image with 166 ° wide-angle view: this doorbell contains a 1.7 mm lens with 720p image and 166 ° wide-angle view. You can clearly see who your visitors are.

Supported 2.4 GHz WiFi connection: this doorbell can connect to your home’s WiFi, so your doorbell is always online. You can then see your visitor anywhere and anytime and talk about it.

Remote display: When the doorbell button is pressed, a warning message is sent to your phone, you can watch a real-time video and talk to your visitors from your phone, wherever you are.

Clear two-way audio: the two-way audio is clear with echo cancellation and noise reduction technology, so you can talk and hear clearly with your visitors.

Supported IR night vision: this doorbell supports night vision with IR technology, you always have a clear view regardless of the day or night. 24 hours monitoring, you never miss a visitor.

Low power consumption: this doorbell requires two 18650 batteries (not included), the Li-on battery has a lower power consumption and an extremely long endurance, which can be used for six to eight months.

PIR motion detection: advanced PIR motion detection distance is a maximum of 5 meters. Suspicious movements are detected and sent to your phone. We offer three adjustable sensitive levels, they are lowered sensitive, moderately sensitive and highly sensitive. You can adjust sensitive levels to your requirements.

Easy installation: this video doorbell is wireless without cables or lines. What you need to do is mount the bracket on the wall with the mounting screws, insert the batteries and download the “UBell” app and then use it.

Home Door Ring WiFi Wireless visual camera: $ 39.99 (reg. $ 129.99)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1 TB All Game Edition bundle

Participate in three of the most attractive video game franchises with recorded downloads from Minecraft, Fornite Battle Royale (including 2000 V dollars) and Sea of ​​Thieves (Sea of ​​Thieves requires an Xbox Live Gold subscription, available separately.)

Get instant, unlimited access to a library of more than 100 games that you can immediately download with Xbox Game Pass, including blockbusters such as Forza Horizon 4 (subscription sold separately);

Play with friends and family on the fastest, most reliable gaming network;

Stream your gameplay on Mixer with the push of a button;

Bundle includes *: 1 TB Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console, wireless controller, 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of ​​Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale, including 2000 V dollars and the legendary villain Spider Knight Outfit.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game bundle: $ 149.00 (reg. $ 249.00)

Scepter 50 ″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV

Screen size (Diag.): 49.5 ″

Backlight type: LED

Resolution: 2160p

Effective refresh rate: 60Hz

Smart functionality: no

Aspect ratio: 16: 9

Dynamic contrast ratio: 15,000: 1

Visible angle (H / V): 178 degrees / 178 degrees

Number of colors: 1.07 B

OSD language: English, Spanish, French

Speakers / output power: 10 W x 2

Scepter 50 ″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV: $ 189.99 ($ ​​399.99)

RCA 65 ″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Roku Smart LED TV

Smart Platform: Roku Streaming Service

4K Ultra High-Definition screens have four times as many pixels as a Full HD screen, making your shows an epic UHD viewing experience.

Roku TV is an easy way to stream what you love. View almost anything with access to more than 450,000 movies and TV episodes through thousands of free or paid channels. There is a Roku TV for everyone – from incredibly affordable to high end with advanced technology. They all offer innovative features, such as quick and easy search in top channels to find where movies and shows are available for free, or see unbiased results ranked by price. And the free mobile Roku app turns your iOS® or Android ™ phone into an ultimate streaming companion with a handy remote control, voice-activated search and operation, private listening while watching streaming entertainment and more. * Channel availability can be changed and varies by country.

Smart TV made simple. The Roku TV home screen brings your favorite TV entertainment together in one simple, intuitive interface. Quickly navigate the home screen to access popular streaming channels or view entertainment on devices such as game consoles or cable boxes – all your TV entertainment is in one place.

Amazing content. Endless choice. Stream almost everything – movies, TV shows, live sports, news and music. With 450,000 films and TV episodes to choose from, entertainment is on your schedule. It is easy to find popular choices that you can rent, buy, subscribe or view for free.

Quick and easy search in top channels. With Roku Search you can easily find where movies and shows are available for free, or see unbiased results ranked by price over 300+ streaming channels.

Compatible with an over-the-are antenna. With a built-in tuner you can connect an antenna with Roku TVs and enjoy wireless entertainment. In addition, you can create a list of favorite channels to make finding your favorite channels even easier.

Share photos and more on your TV. Easily share photos, videos and music from your compatible smartphone or tablet directly to your Roku TV. Enjoy fantastic slide shows and videos with you and your friends and loved ones on the big screen.

Enjoy private listening with your mobile device. Listen as loudly as you want and keep things quiet for everyone around you. Use your smartphone or tablet and the Roku mobile app for iOS® and Android ™ while watching streaming content on your Roku TV to enjoy private listening via your headphones. * Mobile Private Listening is only available when viewing streaming content on your Roku TV.

Live TV break. Easily pause and play over-the-air, antenna TV with live TV pause.

Free mobile app with voice searches. Use voice search on the free Roku mobile app for iOS® and AndroidTM to make it quick and easy to find the latest blockbuster or watch TV shows.

Simple remote control for easy navigation

RCA 65 ″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Roku Smart LED TV: $ 429.99 (reg. $ 749.99)

HP 14 ″ laptop, Intel Core i3-1005G1, 4 GB SDRAM, 128 GB SSD

Operating system: Windows 10 Home in S mode

Processor: 10th generation Intel® Core ™ i3-1005G1

Display: 14.0-inch diagonal HD SVA BrightView WLED background lighting

Memory: 4 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB)

Internal storage: 128 GB M.2 Solid State Drive

Graphics card: Intel® UHD Graphics

Camera: HP TrueVision HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones

HP fast charge: charge from 0 to 50% in about 45 minutes

Product weight: 3.24 pounds

HP 14 ″ laptop, Intel Core i3-1005G1, 4 GB SDRAM, 128 GB SSD: $ 299.00 (reg. $ 469.00)

