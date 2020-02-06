advertisement

There are so many great offers now that it is rather difficult to know where to start. Examples of this are a huge sale of all popular Amazon products, shockingly good new TaoTronics TT-BH085 wireless active noise canceling headphones for only $ 36.99 with the exclusive coupon code BGRTT085, an amazing wireless camera that lets you see your smartphone anywhere for $ 28.79 , AirPods Pro for the lowest price ever from Amazon (to get the discount and they will be shipped within a week or two), Alexa and Alexa Wi-Fi capable Wi-Fi plugs for just $ 7.12 each when you purchase a Purchase 4-pack and the coupon secures the product page, a smartwatch with a crazy 30-day battery life for just $ 80, a wireless triple charging platform that charges your iPhone / Apple Watch / AirPods in one go for $ 28, a huge sale on the hugely popular Funko Pop! figures, a top rated robot vacuum cleaner for $ 127, and more. Look, we’re not exaggerating!

You can find all of this and more in our Deals channel today, but there is one sale in particular that we wanted to bring to your attention. It happens on Walmart’s website and there is not really advertised, so there is a good chance that you will miss it. Called the “Savings Spotlight” sale, it is chock full of more than 1,800 different discounts and reversals. You can shop the entire sale here on the Walmart website, and you will also find our 10 favorite offers below.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (7th generation) Wi-Fi 32 GB

10.2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8 MP camera on the back, 1.2 MP FaceTime HD camera on the front

Stereo speakers

802.11ac wifi

Up to 10 hours of battery life3

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil1

iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new home screen and all the great features of iOS 13

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (7th generation) Wi-Fi 32 GB: $ 279.00

(the same model is $ 249 at Amazon)

Apple AirPods with charging case

Automatically switched on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices (2)

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone clip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and speech

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day long with multiple charging cycles from the Charging Case (3).

Condition: new

Apple AirPods with charging case: $ 139.00 (reg. $ 159.00)

(more AirPods models including AirPods Pro with discount at Amazon)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1 TB All Game Edition bundle

Participate in three of the most attractive video game franchises with recorded downloads from Minecraft, Fornite Battle Royale (including 2000 V dollars) and Sea of ​​Thieves (Sea of ​​Thieves requires an Xbox Live Gold subscription, available separately.)

Get immediate, unlimited access to a library of more than 100 games that you can immediately download with Xbox Game Pass, including blockbusters such as Forza Horizon 4 (subscription sold separately);

Play with friends and family on the fastest, most reliable gaming network;

Stream your gameplay on Mixer with the push of a button;

Bundle includes *: 1 TB Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console, wireless controller, 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of ​​Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale, including 2000 V dollars and the legendary villain Spider Knight Outfit.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1 TB All Digital Edition 3 Game bundle: $ 149.99 (reg. $ 249.00)

Hisense 58 ″ Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR

Easy to use. Smart to own. Movies, TV shows, sports, games, music and TV broadcasts The content options are endless with the R6E 4K 4K UHD Hisense Roku TV. With 4K Ultra High Definition resolution that has more pixels than HD, this TV packs incredible details in an HDR-enhanced screen that increases contrast in the lightest and darkest parts of the screen. Other features of the Rense series Hisense Roku TV include Motion Rate processing technology that minimizes delay or shake in fast scenes and Wi-Fi. Weekendbing on thousands of channels that the Roku operating system (OS) offers, everyone in your household offers something to watch. The simple setup and the simple home screen make it difficult to NOT like the R6E series of the Hisense Roku TV. Connect to the internet, activate and start streaming. Hisense 58 ″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Roku Smart LED TV (58R6E)

Hisense 58 ″ Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR: $ 278.00

Pokemon sword, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch

Catch, fight and trade Pokémon on a whole new adventure in the Galar region

Choose from three new Pokémon partner and meet never before seen Pokémon

Discover the mystery behind the legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta!

Players can control the camera in the vast game area

Work with other trainers to participate in Max Raid Battles ***!

Fight wild Dynamax Pokémon in Max Raid Battles and try to catch them ***!

* Extra games and systems may be required; sold separately.

** Nintendo Switch Online membership (available separately) and Nintendo account required for online play. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online functions.

Pokemon Sword, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch: $ 49.00 (reg. $ 59.99)

(same deal with Amazon, Pokemon Shield also for sale)

XTERRA RSX1500 recumbent-stepper

Double-acting design over the entire body ensures a natural and coordinated leg and arm movement (also great for rehabilitation and older users)

Designed for low impact movement for less stress on knees, ankles and hips in a semi-reclining workout position Leg movement provides a full 13 “step range

Numbered adjustable position handles offer customized adjustment for users of different sizes

Hinged handles rotate 360 ​​degrees with smooth and durable bearings

High-quality seats have a curved mesh back and a cushion of highly resilient foam – designed for long-lasting comfort and support while the mesh back keeps you cool and comfortable

Foot pedals are self-balancing with easily adjustable ratchets that provide a secure hold for users with limited mobility problems

Blue and yellow 5 “x2.5” backlit LCD window is easy to read with all necessary information – clearly displays program profile, time, speed, distance, calories, RPM, heart rate and resistance level 25 motivational programs include

13 preset, 1 body fat, 1 watt, 4 custom, 1 constant speed, 1 target heart rate, 4 heart rate control (55%, 65%, 75%, 85%) and manually

Built-in audio connection with speaker to listen to your favorite music

Console features a built-in reading rack and wireless heart rate receiver (chest strap sold separately)

The steering wheel of the seat is equipped with handy heart rate sensors and turns away for easy entry and exit

Seat slider adjustment fits users from around 4’7 “to 6’2”

Flexible high-speed belt drive system 22 pound flywheel and 24 resistance levels for users of all fitness levels

Must be connected to standard power outlet

Weight limit: 300 pounds.

Assembled dimensions – L x W x H: 52.1 “x 14.7” x 50 “

Assembled weight: 130 pounds.

warranty information

Lifespan frame & brake 3 years parts 1 year labor in the house

XTERRA RSX1500 recumbent bike Stepper: $ 699.97 (reg. $ 799.99)

BISSELL PowerForce PowerBrush Carpet cleaner in full size

Every purchase saves pets! BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.

Rotating DirtLifter PowerBrush with 4 rows. Rotating DirtLifter PowerBrush combined with powerful suction removes stains and removes deep dirt

Lightweight convenience, at 12 pounds. it’s easy to maneuver and carry, so you can clear messages quickly

Foldable handle, including a handy handle that folds in for storage, making the machine compact to fit in small spaces for storage

Powerful BISSELL formula based on oxygen to remove stains such as coffee, wine, grape juice and pet stains

2-tank system keeps clean and dirty water separate

Removable nozzle. Tidying up is easy with a mouthpiece that can be detached and rinsed at your sink before you put it away

EdgeSweep bristles, while carpet cleaning can clean EdgeSweep bristles along with baseboards and around furniture

1 year limited warranty

BISSELL PowerForce PowerBrush full size carpet cleaner: $ 89.00 (reg. $ 119.00)

HP 14 ″ laptop, Intel Core i3-1005G1, 4 GB SDRAM, 128 GB SSD

Operating system: Windows 10 Home in S mode

Processor: 10th generation Intel® Core? i3-1005G1

Display: 14.0-inch diagonal HD SVA BrightView WLED background lighting

Memory: 4 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB)

Internal storage: 128 GB M.2 Solid State Drive

Graphics card: Intel® UHD Graphics

Camera: HP TrueVision HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones

HP Fast Charge: charge from 0 to 50% in about 45 minutes

Product weight: 3.24 pounds

HP 14 ″ laptop, Intel Core i3-1005G1, 4 GB SDRAM, 128 GB SSD: $ 279.00 (reg. $ 469.00)

Instant Pot LUX Mini 3 Qt 6-in-1 programmable pressure cooker for multiple purposes

Instant Pot Mini Lux 6-in-1 programmable pressure cooker, 3 Quarts: combines the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute, steamer and Warmer10 smart built-in programs that make cooking a breeze making the Egg Program soft, medium and hard-boiled eggs perfectly in just a few minutesUL certified and carefully designed with 10 proven safety mechanisms 24 hour delayed start delayed cooking timer Fully sealed environment Integrated microprocessor monitors and adjusts your cooking process to guarantee the ideal result Durable, food grade 304, no chemical coating, 3-layer inner pot, with stainless steel bottom; Dishwasher safe Fingerprint proof brushed stainless steel exterior Large, clear display panel 7 pre-set temperatures Cooks up to 4 hours3 Quart size is perfect for a small family or a single meal Keep warm automatically up to 10 hours Accessories include: stainless steel steam rack without handles, rice paddle, soup ladle, measuring cup, recipe booklet Instant Pot Lux Mini 3 Qt 6-in-1 programmable pressure cooker combines the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute, steamer and warmer all in one easy-to-use device. This handy cooker contains 10 smart built-in programs such as soup / broth, meat / stew, egg, fried, rice, porridge, steam, pressure cooker, keeping warm and slow cooking, all of which offer a different option to make your favorite dishes with a simple Press on the button. Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, your new pressure cooker includes a built-in microprocessor that monitors pressure and temperature during cooking, saves time and adjusts the intensity and duration of heating. There are several functions available for you to keep your cooking nice and simple, such as the 24-hour delay timer for delayed cooking, automatically? Keep warm? which maintains the temperature of the dish until you serve, a completely sealed environment that traps the flavors, nutrients and aromas in the food, a 3-layer inner pot, with an extremely durable stainless steel bottom, an outside of brushed stainless steel that resists fingerprints and a large, clear display to keep track of your meal. UL certified and carefully designed with 10 proven safety mechanisms, the Instant Pot Lux Mini 6-in-1 programmable pressure cooker is definitely your new product for convenient meal creations.

Instant Pot LUX Mini 3 Qt 6-in-1 programmable pressure cooker for multiple purposes: $ 59.00 (reg. $ 79.99)

Dyson V7 Motorhead cordless vacuum

Cord-free. Smoothly. Powerful suction. Powerful, fade-free suction for up to 30 minutes. Trigger releases immediately. The battery is only used for cleaning. The Direct-drive cleaning head drives bristles deep into the carpet to remove trapped dirt. It has 75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 cordless vacuum cleaner. Transforms into a handheld for more than floor cleaning. Hygienic dirt ejector sucks dust out of the trash can in a single operation. 2 Tier RadialTM cyclones 15 cyclones, divided into two layers, work in parallel to increase the air flow and collect fine dust. Max power mode offers up to 6 minutes higher suction power for more difficult tasks. Balanced for cleaning up, down and in between. All Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners are quickly turned into a handheld for quick cleaning, stain cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Handy docking station stores and charges the machine and offers additional attachments. So it’s always ready to go.

Dyson V7 Motorhead cordless vacuum: $ 239.00 (reg. $ 399.99)

Image source: Anton Gvozdikov / Shutterstock

Zach Epstein has worked in IT for over ten years, first in marketing and business development with two private telcos, then as a writer and editor for business news, consumer electronics and telecommunications. Zach’s work has been cited by countless top news publications. He was recently named one of the world’s top 10 “power mobile influencers” by Forbes, as well as one of the top 30 Internet of Things experts from Inc.. Magazine.

