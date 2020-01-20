advertisement

When it comes to deals that are available on Monday, there are so many that just about everyone is talking about. Highlights are a page we found “Staging-Product-Not-Retail-Sale”, where you can get a Fire TV Stick refurb of $ 40 for just $ 29.99, Black Friday’s best-selling Roomba 675 robot vacuum cleaner back to $ 199.99 and the Roomba 960 on sale for $ 399.99 instead of $ 650, popular Alexa smart plugs for $ 5.25 each when you check out with the coupon code E22PXEVO, Apple’s $ 159 AirPods 2 for just $ 129, a one-day sale that rips unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 + smartphones to just $ 699, and more. These are all fantastic deals that the BGR Deals team managed to dig up on Monday, but there is now a new sale on the Walmart website that you may not be aware of.

There is now a special page on Walmart called the Winter Savings Center, and here you will find some of the best deals we’ve seen since the holidays. You can view the full sale and all 1,240 products on sale here at Walmart’s site, or you can simply proceed to the 10 best deals we have listed below.

Charging cord for Lightning USB cable (6ft)

Keep your devices charged with this Apple Lightning to USB cable. Compatible with most iPhone and iPod models and easy to pack when traveling. This Apple Lightning cable is also easy to store when not in use. This cable is quick and easy to use. Simply connect it to charge your device. This iPhone Lightning cable can also synchronize your electronics with a Mac or Windows PC, for transferring files such as photos, music and videos.

advertisement

OEM Lightning USB cable Cord charger 5 5s 6 6s 7 8 Plus X XS 2m / 6FT

Lightning USB cable Charging cord 5 5s 6 6s 7 8 Plus X XS XR XS MAX 2m / 6FT

Charging cord for Lightning USB cable (6ft): $ 7.39 (reg. $ 24.99)

MOTILE Portable Bluetooth wireless speaker

Leather loop strap

Soft finish

Fabric grill

Seamless buttons to prevent accumulation of dirt and dust

Pre-shaped feet for safe placement

Silicone cover to protect input / output ports

Switch easily between function modes

MOTILE portable Bluetooth wireless speaker: $ 24.00 (reg. $ 58.00)

Gold’s Gym Stride Trainer 380 elliptical

Improve your home gym with the Gold? S Gym Stride Trainer 380 Compact elliptical. This machine can be improved by connecting to your iFit account (available separately), giving you access to thousands of on-demand workouts and the power of a certified personal trainer from the privacy of your own home. Get excited about exercise by turning your living room into a training studio or traveling to exotic global locations while your personal trainer guides you from the screen. The Gold’s Gym Stride Elliptical Trainer also comes with 8 training apps made by a certified fitness expert. With 12 digital resistance levels you can adjust your workout to achieve specific fitness goals, and the SMR Silent Magnetic Resistance technology means that your workouts will run quietly and smoothly. With the built-in EKG grip pulse sensor you can stay in your target heart rate zone and a large LCD window displays all your important training statistics in one convenient place.

Gold’s Gym Stride Trainer 380 elliptical: $ 199.00 (reg. $ 289.00)

Sunny Health Fitness Sf-rw5515 Magnetic rowing machine

Exercise with little impact

The Sunny SF-RW5515 is designed to train faster without straining the joints

Rowing machines exercise the arms, shoulders, back and legs, while minimizing the impact on the knees and ankles

Good for endurance training

Use it to simulate rowing outside

With 8 adjustable resistance levels, you can make a workout as challenging as an outdoor race or design a recovery workout

Challenge yourself by trying to hit new personal goals on the LCD monitor

Flexible and quiet magnetic clamping system

LCD console displays time, number, calories

Seat cushion with cushions

Clamping system: magnetic

The Sunny Health and Fitness rowing machine has a foldable design for extra convenience

8 resistance levels

Non-slip troughs

Heavy steel main frame

Maximum weight: 250 lbs.

3 year warranty on the structural frame

Product weight: 59 pounds.

Product dimensions: 82 ″ L x 19 ″ W x 23 ″ H

Folded dimensions: 37 “L x 19” W x 53.5 “H

Sunny Health Fitness Sf-rw5515 Magnetic rowing machine: $ 186.85 (reg. $ 299.99)

Main pillars Digital Radiator heater

3 Heat settings + Eco setting

Programmable digital thermostat

24 hour timer

Ultra-quiet radiant heat

Remote control

Handy cord wrap

Tip-over switch and protection against overheating

LED screen

Swivel wheels for easy movement

Durable metal construction

Cord wrap

Handy carrying handle

Magnetic external storage

Mainstays digital radiator heater: $ 66.48 (reg. $ 89.00)

Acer Aspire 1 15.6 ″ HD laptop

The Acer Aspire 1 laptop will inspire you to be more productive at work, at school or while playing, because it is super user-friendly, ultra-portable and offers excellent daily performance. In fact, this little dynamo is the perfect companion to take anywhere with enough juice to provide you with power during every computer trip. Lightweight and stylish, the Aspire 1 has a 15.6? HD screen and the latest WiFi for fast connectivity and reliability that you can count on, wherever you are. With Windows 10 in S mode, you will experience fast startup, a familiar but comprehensive Start menu, and great new ways to get things done. And with automatic updates enabled, you get the latest features and security without any hassle. Work, play and share everything on one device!

Acer Aspire 1 15.6 ″ HD Laptop: $ 169.00 (reg. $ 199.00)

Scepter 50 ″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV

Screen size (Diag.): 49.5 ″

Backlight type: LED

Resolution: 2160p

Effective renewal speed: 60Hz

Smart functionality: no

Aspect ratio: 16: 9

Dynamic contrast ratio: 15,000: 1

Visible angle (H / V): 178 degrees / 178 degrees

Number of colors: 1.07 B

OSD language: English, Spanish, French

Speakers / output power: 10 W x 2

Scepter 50 ″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV: $ 199.99 (reg. $ 399.99)

VIZIO 70 ″ Class V-Series 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart TV

SmartCast 3.0 – Finding great content and streaming high-quality 4K HDR video is incredibly easy with SmartCast Home. Browse favorites such as Netflix and Hulu directly on the TV using the included remote control or Smart Cast mobile app on your phone or tablet

– Finding great content and streaming high-quality 4K HDR video is incredibly easy with SmartCast Home. Browse favorites such as Netflix and Hulu directly on the TV using the included remote control or Smart Cast mobile app on your phone or tablet Works with Apple AirPlay – Use your iPhone, iPad or Mac to stream movies, shows, music and photos from iTunes, Apple TV and other AirPlay-compatible apps to the TV. You can also wirelessly mirror content such as web pages and presentations from your iOS device or Mac to the large screen

– Use your iPhone, iPad or Mac to stream movies, shows, music and photos from iTunes, Apple TV and other AirPlay-compatible apps to the TV. You can also wirelessly mirror content such as web pages and presentations from your iOS device or Mac to the large screen Works with Apple HomeKit – Control your TV with the Apple Home app or Siri on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. Simply add this TV to the Home app and record it in scenes or automations like any other HomeKit accessory. Use Siri on your iPhone or iPad to turn the TV on or off, adjust the volume and change the input – you can even use Siri to play movies, TV shows or music

– Control your TV with the Apple Home app or Siri on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. Simply add this TV to the Home app and record it in scenes or automations like any other HomeKit accessory. Use Siri on your iPhone or iPad to turn the TV on or off, adjust the volume and change the input – you can even use Siri to play movies, TV shows or music Chromecast built in – With Chromecast built in, the V series offers thousands of streaming apps and the ability to display everything from your phone or Google Chromes browser on the big screen

– With Chromecast built in, the V series offers thousands of streaming apps and the ability to display everything from your phone or Google Chromes browser on the big screen Hands-free voice control – The V-series is a perfect smart home partner with support for popular smart home voice ecosystems such as Siri and Google Assistant

– The V-series is a perfect smart home partner with support for popular smart home voice ecosystems such as Siri and Google Assistant VIZIO WatchFree – Enjoy free and unlimited TV from over 150 channels – news, sports, movies, TV shows, music and the best of the internet. No costs, subscriptions or registrations

– Enjoy free and unlimited TV from over 150 channels – news, sports, movies, TV shows, music and the best of the internet. No costs, subscriptions or registrations Mirroring laptop screen – Whether browsing a website or giving a presentation, you can easily stream from your phone, tablet or laptop to the V-series with built-in Chromecast

– Whether browsing a website or giving a presentation, you can easily stream from your phone, tablet or laptop to the V-series with built-in Chromecast Octa-Core processor – The processor is the brain of your TV and a powerful processor means less delay with smart home apps or when switching between activities

– The processor is the brain of your TV and a powerful processor means less delay with smart home apps or when switching between activities 3 UHD / HDR-ready HDMI ports – Supporting the latest HDMI standards, this V-series allows you to connect to 4K Blu-Ray players, game consoles and more

– Supporting the latest HDMI standards, this V-series allows you to connect to 4K Blu-Ray players, game consoles and more DTS Studio Sound II – Advanced virtual surround sound audio via the two built-in speakers of the TV

– Advanced virtual surround sound audio via the two built-in speakers of the TV USB multimedia – Play photos, music and video on the big screen using the built-in USB port

– Play photos, music and video on the big screen using the built-in USB port Quick start mode – Switch on the quick start mode to switch on automatically with a simple voice command or tap the cast button. Turning on the quick start mode changes the energy consumption required to operate this TV

VIZIO 70 ″ Class V Series 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart TV: $ 658.00 (reg. $ 758.00)

SAMSUNG 55 ″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV

Get 4x the resolution of Full HD, plus non-4K TV content is scaled up to 4K via a powerful UHD engine

With PurColor you can enjoy millions of shades of color, refined to create an incredibly vivid image

The latest HDR10 + content adjusts image quality scene by scene

Universal Guide brings your favorite content from multiple devices and apps together in one easy-to-browse menu

Download the SmartThings app on your smartphone to control and control your new TV and connected devices in one screen

Synchronize your TV with your compatible smartphone

Elegant slim design

SAMSUNG 55 ″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV: $ 348.00 (reg. $ 599.99)

Nintendo Labo – Robot kit

Robot Kit

Requires Nintendo Switch (available separately)

Make Toy-Con DIY cardboard creations to play games

Including pre-cut cardboard sets

With Robot Kit you can build a Toy-Con robot suit to wear, control and turn yourself into an interactive robot on the screen

Easy to follow interactive instructions with Nintendo Labo software

Used Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller (not included)

ESRB assessment: everyone from 10 years of age

Nintendo Labo – Robotkit: $ 32.85 (reg. $ 79.99)

. (TagsToTranslate) Walmart

advertisement