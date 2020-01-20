When it comes to deals that are available on Monday, there are so many that just about everyone is talking about. Highlights are a page we found “Staging-Product-Not-Retail-Sale”, where you can get a Fire TV Stick refurb of $ 40 for just $ 29.99, Black Friday’s best-selling Roomba 675 robot vacuum cleaner back to $ 199.99 and the Roomba 960 on sale for $ 399.99 instead of $ 650, popular Alexa smart plugs for $ 5.25 each when you check out with the coupon code E22PXEVO, Apple’s $ 159 AirPods 2 for just $ 129, a one-day sale that rips unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 + smartphones to just $ 699, and more. These are all fantastic deals that the BGR Deals team managed to dig up on Monday, but there is now a new sale on the Walmart website that you may not be aware of.
There is now a special page on Walmart called the Winter Savings Center, and here you will find some of the best deals we’ve seen since the holidays. You can view the full sale and all 1,240 products on sale here at Walmart’s site, or you can simply proceed to the 10 best deals we have listed below.
Charging cord for Lightning USB cable (6ft)
Keep your devices charged with this Apple Lightning to USB cable. Compatible with most iPhone and iPod models and easy to pack when traveling. This Apple Lightning cable is also easy to store when not in use. This cable is quick and easy to use. Simply connect it to charge your device. This iPhone Lightning cable can also synchronize your electronics with a Mac or Windows PC, for transferring files such as photos, music and videos.
- OEM Lightning USB cable Cord charger 5 5s 6 6s 7 8 Plus X XS 2m / 6FT
- Lightning USB cable Charging cord 5 5s 6 6s 7 8 Plus X XS XR XS MAX 2m / 6FT
Charging cord for Lightning USB cable (6ft): $ 7.39 (reg. $ 24.99)
MOTILE Portable Bluetooth wireless speaker
- Leather loop strap
- Soft finish
- Fabric grill
- Seamless buttons to prevent accumulation of dirt and dust
- Pre-shaped feet for safe placement
- Silicone cover to protect input / output ports
- Switch easily between function modes
MOTILE portable Bluetooth wireless speaker: $ 24.00 (reg. $ 58.00)
Gold’s Gym Stride Trainer 380 elliptical
Improve your home gym with the Gold? S Gym Stride Trainer 380 Compact elliptical. This machine can be improved by connecting to your iFit account (available separately), giving you access to thousands of on-demand workouts and the power of a certified personal trainer from the privacy of your own home. Get excited about exercise by turning your living room into a training studio or traveling to exotic global locations while your personal trainer guides you from the screen. The Gold’s Gym Stride Elliptical Trainer also comes with 8 training apps made by a certified fitness expert. With 12 digital resistance levels you can adjust your workout to achieve specific fitness goals, and the SMR Silent Magnetic Resistance technology means that your workouts will run quietly and smoothly. With the built-in EKG grip pulse sensor you can stay in your target heart rate zone and a large LCD window displays all your important training statistics in one convenient place.
Gold’s Gym Stride Trainer 380 elliptical: $ 199.00 (reg. $ 289.00)
Sunny Health Fitness Sf-rw5515 Magnetic rowing machine
- Exercise with little impact
- The Sunny SF-RW5515 is designed to train faster without straining the joints
- Rowing machines exercise the arms, shoulders, back and legs, while minimizing the impact on the knees and ankles
- Good for endurance training
- Use it to simulate rowing outside
- With 8 adjustable resistance levels, you can make a workout as challenging as an outdoor race or design a recovery workout
- Challenge yourself by trying to hit new personal goals on the LCD monitor
- Flexible and quiet magnetic clamping system
- LCD console displays time, number, calories
- Seat cushion with cushions
- Clamping system: magnetic
- The Sunny Health and Fitness rowing machine has a foldable design for extra convenience
- 8 resistance levels
- Non-slip troughs
- Heavy steel main frame
- Maximum weight: 250 lbs.
- 3 year warranty on the structural frame
- Product weight: 59 pounds.
- Product dimensions: 82 ″ L x 19 ″ W x 23 ″ H
- Folded dimensions: 37 “L x 19” W x 53.5 “H
Sunny Health Fitness Sf-rw5515 Magnetic rowing machine: $ 186.85 (reg. $ 299.99)
Main pillars Digital Radiator heater
- 3 Heat settings + Eco setting
- Programmable digital thermostat
- 24 hour timer
- Ultra-quiet radiant heat
- Remote control
- Handy cord wrap
- Tip-over switch and protection against overheating
- LED screen
- Swivel wheels for easy movement
- Durable metal construction
- Cord wrap
- Handy carrying handle
- Magnetic external storage
Mainstays digital radiator heater: $ 66.48 (reg. $ 89.00)
Acer Aspire 1 15.6 ″ HD laptop
The Acer Aspire 1 laptop will inspire you to be more productive at work, at school or while playing, because it is super user-friendly, ultra-portable and offers excellent daily performance. In fact, this little dynamo is the perfect companion to take anywhere with enough juice to provide you with power during every computer trip. Lightweight and stylish, the Aspire 1 has a 15.6? HD screen and the latest WiFi for fast connectivity and reliability that you can count on, wherever you are. With Windows 10 in S mode, you will experience fast startup, a familiar but comprehensive Start menu, and great new ways to get things done. And with automatic updates enabled, you get the latest features and security without any hassle. Work, play and share everything on one device!
Acer Aspire 1 15.6 ″ HD Laptop: $ 169.00 (reg. $ 199.00)
Scepter 50 ″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV
- Screen size (Diag.): 49.5 ″
- Backlight type: LED
- Resolution: 2160p
- Effective renewal speed: 60Hz
- Smart functionality: no
- Aspect ratio: 16: 9
- Dynamic contrast ratio: 15,000: 1
- Visible angle (H / V): 178 degrees / 178 degrees
- Number of colors: 1.07 B
- OSD language: English, Spanish, French
- Speakers / output power: 10 W x 2
Scepter 50 ″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV: $ 199.99 (reg. $ 399.99)
VIZIO 70 ″ Class V-Series 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart TV
- SmartCast 3.0 – Finding great content and streaming high-quality 4K HDR video is incredibly easy with SmartCast Home. Browse favorites such as Netflix and Hulu directly on the TV using the included remote control or Smart Cast mobile app on your phone or tablet
- Works with Apple AirPlay – Use your iPhone, iPad or Mac to stream movies, shows, music and photos from iTunes, Apple TV and other AirPlay-compatible apps to the TV. You can also wirelessly mirror content such as web pages and presentations from your iOS device or Mac to the large screen
- Works with Apple HomeKit – Control your TV with the Apple Home app or Siri on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. Simply add this TV to the Home app and record it in scenes or automations like any other HomeKit accessory. Use Siri on your iPhone or iPad to turn the TV on or off, adjust the volume and change the input – you can even use Siri to play movies, TV shows or music
- Chromecast built in – With Chromecast built in, the V series offers thousands of streaming apps and the ability to display everything from your phone or Google Chromes browser on the big screen
- Hands-free voice control – The V-series is a perfect smart home partner with support for popular smart home voice ecosystems such as Siri and Google Assistant
- VIZIO WatchFree – Enjoy free and unlimited TV from over 150 channels – news, sports, movies, TV shows, music and the best of the internet. No costs, subscriptions or registrations
- Mirroring laptop screen – Whether browsing a website or giving a presentation, you can easily stream from your phone, tablet or laptop to the V-series with built-in Chromecast
- Octa-Core processor – The processor is the brain of your TV and a powerful processor means less delay with smart home apps or when switching between activities
- 3 UHD / HDR-ready HDMI ports – Supporting the latest HDMI standards, this V-series allows you to connect to 4K Blu-Ray players, game consoles and more
- DTS Studio Sound II – Advanced virtual surround sound audio via the two built-in speakers of the TV
- USB multimedia – Play photos, music and video on the big screen using the built-in USB port
- Quick start mode – Switch on the quick start mode to switch on automatically with a simple voice command or tap the cast button. Turning on the quick start mode changes the energy consumption required to operate this TV
VIZIO 70 ″ Class V Series 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart TV: $ 658.00 (reg. $ 758.00)
SAMSUNG 55 ″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV
- Get 4x the resolution of Full HD, plus non-4K TV content is scaled up to 4K via a powerful UHD engine
- With PurColor you can enjoy millions of shades of color, refined to create an incredibly vivid image
- The latest HDR10 + content adjusts image quality scene by scene
- Universal Guide brings your favorite content from multiple devices and apps together in one easy-to-browse menu
- Download the SmartThings app on your smartphone to control and control your new TV and connected devices in one screen
- Synchronize your TV with your compatible smartphone
- Elegant slim design
SAMSUNG 55 ″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV: $ 348.00 (reg. $ 599.99)
Nintendo Labo – Robot kit
- Robot Kit
- Requires Nintendo Switch (available separately)
- Make Toy-Con DIY cardboard creations to play games
- Including pre-cut cardboard sets
- With Robot Kit you can build a Toy-Con robot suit to wear, control and turn yourself into an interactive robot on the screen
- Easy to follow interactive instructions with Nintendo Labo software
- Used Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller (not included)
- ESRB assessment: everyone from 10 years of age
Nintendo Labo – Robotkit: $ 32.85 (reg. $ 79.99)
