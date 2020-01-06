advertisement

January 6, 2020

Wallbox, a European manufacturer of EV charging equipment, is unveiling its Quasar bidirectional charger for residential use at the CES 2020 electronics show in Las Vegas this week. “Quasar is the first home charger that makes bidirectional charging possible. This will help us reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, which is essential as our energy consumption as a society increases every day, ”said Enric Asunción, co-founder and CEO of Wallbox, in a press release.

“To offer a sustainable future, we must ensure that the energy we use is clean. Because bidirectional charging offers us the possibility to store energy from renewable sources for later use, it helps us to move on to this future. “

The Quasar is compatible with solar and battery storage systems, with which customers can optimize how their house uses electricity, a function that can lead to lower energy bills. It can also send energy from the battery back to the grid, a major advantage in areas where utility companies pay competitive rates for locally generated electricity.

Until now, most bidirectional loading equipment was limited to large commercial applications. The Quasar from Wallbox costs $ 4,000 – about a third of what those large commercial devices cost. It can be installed in one day by a licensed electrician and is, according to the company, compatible with all plug-in hybrid and battery-electric vehicles sold in the US.

The Quasar has a compact, modern design that is no larger than most home charging devices. With a mobile app, the owner can fully adjust how the Quasar works. The app makes it easy to indicate how much of the energy is used in an EV car battery, so there is never a risk of remaining without sufficient range for normal driving.

The charger can be equipped with optional face recognition and motion controls that can be shared with neighbors or friends but block unauthorized users. It can also authenticate users with Bluetooth, the Wallbox app or an RFID.

“At Wallbox, we believe that advanced technology should be simple, user-friendly and intuitive. We are working hard to pack intelligent and advanced functions while maintaining a smart and compact look, “says Eduard Castañeda Mañe, CTO of Wallbox. “Quasar is a result of groundbreaking innovations in materials science to gain a much greater power in a smaller size. We also have special developments in areas such as our inverter to make it so efficient in such a small area. “

CleanTechnica contacted the company to ask if the Quasar can operate in island mode during a power outage, and received this response from Douglas Alfaro, General Manager of Wallbox for North America: Quasar is a network-connected system that allows interaction between the home makes, the grid and the battery in an electric vehicle. It can perform all these functions, provided that it receives power from the grid.

“In a future product update for Quasar, the backup power can support when the network fails. In this case, Quasar will disconnect the house from the mains, just as a battery storage inverter is needed to feed the house safely. ”For information about obtaining a Wallbox Quasar bi-directional EV charger, visit its website.

