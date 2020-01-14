advertisement

It’s official now – there will be a restart of Walker, Texas Ranger with Jared Padalecki at The CW next season.

Today the network has confirmed that it has placed a serial order for the project (initially only Walker), and there are a lot of great things to look forward to. Jared immediately jumps to a new project after his time at Supernatural, and we assume that the hope is that he can continue to do great work with a network that he knows and loves.

According to the official serial logline, Jared’s version of Walker is “a widower and father of two with his own code of ethics who returns to Austin after two years of undercover, only to find out that hard work has to be done at home.” He will try to get back in touch with his children, face clashes with his family, and find unexpected similarities with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers history) while facing the circumstances of his wife’s death is becoming increasingly suspicious of. “It is a convincing setup for a series and there is something else in the CW show library. After all, this is not something we see too often here.

advertisement

New episodes of Walker could be aired in the fall, and the main question is whether a new version of this show will work in 2020 or not. We believe that Jared’s established fan base, as well as the long history of the CW, will help give shows an opportunity to find an audience. They’ve basically renewed their entire primetime schedule for the next season, including some shows that haven’t yet premiered. The only shows that don’t get an extension are shows that have already been confirmed to end up like Arrow, The 100, and of course Padaleckis Supernatural, which will air new episodes this month after a vacation break.

What do you think of the new Walker, Texas Ranger getting a serial order?

Share this now in the comments and learn about further news. (Photo: The CW.)

advertisement