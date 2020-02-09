advertisement

Kemba Walker scored 27 points to help the Boston Celtics on a 112-111 road win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

Walker hit a pair of critical 3-pointer late to seal it for Boston.

With less than 3 minutes left and Boston with four, Walker drilled a 3-pointer to extend the lead. After a Chris Paul jumper on the other end, Walker responded a few seconds later with another 3-pointer in nearly the same spot as his first to help control the Celtics.

Paul hit a 3-pointer on the move to make it a one-point game, but after Walker’s 3-pointer, the Thunder never again had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead.

The win extended Boston’s winning streak to seven. The Celtics have now won 10 of their last 11 games.

It was Oklahoma City’s second loss in 11 games.

Jayson Tatum scored 19 of his 26 points after halftime to help Boston return.

There was some confusion on the part of the Celtics to start the third quarter as the second half started with Danilo Gallinari of Oklahoma City on the free throw line.

After the end of the second quarter, Boston’s Marcus Smart, who had been on the bench since the opening moments of the second quarter after catching his third foul, was called in for a technician to argue with officials after his teammates of the squad made their way to the locker room.

Gallinari hit the free throw to set the Thunder at 10, but Boston then scored seven in a row to get back into the game.

The three Celtics that lost Friday’s win over Atlanta with various injuries – Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Daniel Theis – all returned to Sunday’s game.

Hayward, Tatum and Theis each had double doubles. Brown contributed 17 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Gallinari each scored 24 points each to lead the Thunder while Paul and Dennis Schroder each had 22 points. But the rest of the Oklahoma City roster combined only 19 points.

Before cockroach rookie Darius Bazley suffered a sprained knee in the first quarter and never came back.

