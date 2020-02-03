advertisement

OAKLAND, California (AP) – Walgreens will pay $ 7.5 million to settle with California authorities after employee has been criminally charged with impersonating a pharmacist and illegally executing over 745,000 prescriptions in the San Francisco Bay area.

Kim Thien Le pleaded not guilty to identity theft for a crime. Prosecutors said that from late 2006 to 2017, Le used the licensed pharmacists’ license numbers to impersonate them and dispense prescriptions at Walgreens stores in Santa Clara and Alameda counties.

The prescriptions are said to have included more than 100,000 opioids such as fentanyl, morphine and codeine.

The woman herself did not have a pharmacist license, prosecutors said.

District attorneys from both counties have filed consumer protection actions against Walgreens. Prosecutors announced Monday that the pharmacy giant has agreed to settle. The company will pay $ 7.5 million in penalties, fees and corrective measures.

Walgreens officials did not immediately respond to an email and a phone call requesting comment.

“It is the responsibility of the company to ensure that its employees are properly licensed and to conduct a thorough background check,” said Alameda district district attorney Nancy O’Malley in a statement.

The complaint alleged that Walgreens had not carefully examined Le when he promoted her to positions requiring a license and failed to ensure that her internal systems were strong enough to prevent an employee from escaping them.

Walgreens has since taken steps to recheck the licenses of its pharmacy employees across the country and has implemented other corrective measures, said the O’Malley office.

