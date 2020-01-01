advertisement

Wales Rhys Webb’s scrum half will return to the Ospreys next season to pave the way for a return to international rugby.

The British and Irish Lions star returns to Wales after Toulon has “for family reasons” agreed to fire him from the last year of his contract.

The 31-year-old Webb joined Toulon in 2018. He retired from the test selection and the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

But Webgend, born in Bridgend, will be available for Wales next season after signing a two-year deal in the region where he made his debut in 2008.

“It’s just great to go back where rugby started for me,” Webb told the official Ospreys website.

“I am really looking forward to the challenge and the renewed fight for the Ospreys jersey.

“I loved my time in Toulon, but it is a relief to come home to the Ospreys. There is my family, where I grew up and where rugby started for me.

“The return to my home region is something very special for me and I am very grateful that I can do it again.

“I’ve been gone for two years and I know that there have been a lot of changes and that there are a lot of exciting young players and some familiar faces. I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“Hopefully I can pass on my experience to the younger players and I am determined to do as much as possible for the team.”

Webb’s move to France was a major concern in Wales as he completed two tests on the New Zealand Lions tour in 2017 and was considered one of the best rugby scrumhalves in the world.

He was not qualified to test selection according to the Welsh Rugby Union’s controversial 60-cap policy, the number of caps that foreign players need to represent Wales.

Circumstances disappointed former Welsh head coach Warren Gatland, and 31-time international Webb last played for his country against South Africa in December 2017.

“As I said at the time, nobody rejects Toulon and I wanted to experience something different,” said Webb.

“I am grateful that you released me from my contract a year early, and I am looking forward to returning to the Ospreys as much as to my trip to France.

“Everyone knows how important my family is to me and the opportunity to return home, especially to the Ospreys, is huge for me.

“I can’t wait to put the jersey back on and run out of the Ospreyl in front of my colleagues.”

Webb played 154 times in 10 years at the Ospreys, his 39 attempts brought him to fourth place in the region’s record list.

Andrew Millward, General Manager of Ospreys, said: “We all at Ospreys are pleased that Rhys has decided to come home.

“He is a world class scrum half and has proven that we should all be proud if we can bring him home with the Ospreys, Wales, Toulon and Lions.

“The osprey is in its DNA. During our discussions with him it became clear how important the ospreys were to him and how much he wanted to wear the jersey again.

“His signature is a statement of our intent and ambition to put together a team capable of performing best in the Pro14 and in Europe.”

