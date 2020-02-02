advertisement

The Wakiso Giants are currently on a 3-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. (PHOTO / File)

Uganda Premier League

Wakiso Giants FC versus Bright Stars FC

Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakissha

Sunday, 02-02-2020

Wakiso Giants FC will host Bright Stars FC in one of four UPL games on Sunday.

The Purple Sharks started to gain momentum after a poor start in the first round.

After losing their first two games, Livingstone Mbabazi’s team have now played three games without a loss.

They won once and drew as many players into the league, also adding a cup victory.

Wakiso Giants FC is currently 8th with 24 points in 19 games.

They are headed for the match with Karim Ndugwa suspended after collecting three yellow cards and his place could be taken by Geoffrey Sserunkuma. Right-back Geriga Atendele could make his debut after being allowed to play while Gaddafi Wahab and Faizul Ibrahim are in the running for the starting spots.

For Bright Stars, they are currently in the best shape of their entire campaign.

Having won only two games in the first round, Paul Kiwanuka’s team has now won three in the first four of the second round.

As a result, they climbed up and out of the relegation zone.

Before kicking Sunday, the Stars occupy 13th place with 19 points in as many games.

They will imagine their chances of winning away from home against the Wakiso Giants as they are clearly in better shape than the Purple Sharks.

The first and only encounter between the two sides ended in a 1-1 deadlock at Wankulukuku.

The other matches played on Sunday

-Express FC against Mbarara City FC

-Vipers SC against Onduparaka FC

-Proline FC against Kyetume FC

