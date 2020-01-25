advertisement

The Wakiso Giants have just won a victory in their last league game. (PHOTO / File)

Uganda Cup 2020 – Phase 64

Saturday 25-01-2020 at 4 p.m.

The Stanbic Uganda Cup will be back on Saturday with four games to be played in different stadiums across the country.

Three Ugandan Premier League teams will be in action that day, hoping to avoid shock exits.

In Buliisa, the Wakiso Giants of Livingstone Mbabazi will be absent from Bugoigo as they try to earn their first silverware since their creation last year.

The Purple Sharks are the envy of all Ugandan football because they find themselves in the lead pack of the game for just over a year.

However, things have not been rosy for them, as they have behaved on average so far.

After losing their first two games in the second round, they beat Onuparaka FC 1-0 and hope to give a boost to Saturday’s game.

However, since Vipers SC, BUL FC and Onduparaka have already been eliminated by lower level teams, they should be careful.

“We want to go as far as possible in the cup, noted winger Wakiso Yasin Mugume.

“It will be a tough game and we cannot underestimate the opponents but we will do whatever it takes to get through.”

Wakiso will have an almost full-strength team as injuries have eased at camp.

In Tooro, Police FC will face Admin FC on the playground of Paya Elementary School.

The police are the most knowledgeable team of the elite after winning their three second-round games.

They play the beautiful soccer brand that has made them the darling of soccer in the recent past.

However, they won a 1-0 home victory over Kyetume in their last game, requiring a penalty from Herman Wasswa to cure the massacres.

Far from the administrator, they will be the favorites but will know that anything can happen and will have to be careful.

The other UPL team in action will be Kyetume who will travel to Kumi to face Sansiro.

Jackson Mayanja’s team has yet to win a game this year and will be desperate for victory on Saturday.

In the match the other day, Mbale Garage will face UPDF FC on the ground of Mbale SSS.

Proline is the defending champion of the competition when she defeated Bright Stars on penalties to win last year’s title.

Results and next matches of the Uganda Cup 64th finals

Monday January 20

-Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City

Tuesday, 21 of January

-Katwe United 1-2 Proline

-StarLight 2-3 Tooro United

-Kiryandongo Town Council 1-3 Kigezi Homeboyz

Wednesday, 22nd of January

-Kajjansi United 1 (8) -1 (7) Vipers

-Busia Young 2-1 Busoga United

-Bugamba 1-0 Onduparaka

Thursday January 23

– Villa Super Eagles 1-4 SC

-Koboko Rising Stars 0-1 Bright Stars FC

– Six hours 1 (2) -1 (4) Kitara

-Ggaba 0 (1) -0 (3) Kiboga Young

-Young elephants 0 (1) -0 (4) Maroons FC

Friday January 24

-Mvara Boys 1 (4) -1 (2) BUL

-Catida 0-2 KCCA FC

-Lugazi Municipal 0-4 URA

-Soroti 0-4 Kansai Plascon

-Chimpanzee 0-3 Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground

-Fire Fire 0-1 Light SSS

-FHL 2 (4) -2 (1) University of Ndejje

-Free Stars 2-0 Saviors

Saturday January 25

-Admin Vs Police – Paya primary school grounds, Tororo

-Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa

-Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Elementary School, Kumi

-Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground

Sunday January 26

-St Marys Vs Express – Nabweru

-Kigezi Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Ground

-Dove Vs Nouvelle Villa – Katusabe Ground, Masindi

-Gadafi Vs MYDA – Gadafi Ground, Jinja

-U-Touch Vs Water – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

-Luweero United Vs Doves All Stars – Kasaala Ground, Luweero

-Spartans against Paidha Black Angels – Mashariki Ground, Katale (Off Entebbe road)

