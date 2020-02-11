advertisement

Wakiso Giants FC players celebrate one of their five goals against MYDA FC on Tuesday at the Uganda Cup. (PHOTO / Wakiso Giants)

Uganda Cup – Phase 32

Wakiso Giants FC 5-0 MYDA FC

Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakissha

Tuesday, 11-02-2020

Wakiso Giants FC ensured a safe passage to the knockout stages of the Uganda Cup with a 5-0 victory against MYDA FC at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakissha on Tuesday.

Without their head coach Livingstone Mbabazi who is said to be leaving the club, Wakiso was under the direction of Steven Bengo that day.

A double from defender Hassan Wasswa and a goal each from Amos Muonge, Lawrence Bukenya and substitute Geoffrey Sserunkuma did the trick.

The Purple Sharks exercised their superiority on the board and thought they had taken the lead in just 25 minutes to get Muwonge out of the offside.

However, the breakthrough would eventually arrive at half an hour with Wasswa nodding from a corner.

Three minutes later, Bukenya scored 2-0 with a shot from outside the area.

In 68 minutes, Muwonge scored the home team’s third goal, their second in as many games after scoring consolation in the 2-1 loss to Tooro United FC.

Three would become four over 74 minutes as Wasswa headed in his afternoon second.

Substitute Sserunkuma then completed the course with his second goal of the season.

This is the Wakiso Giants’ biggest victory in competition in two years of existence and it allows them to reach the round of 16 for the second consecutive season.

The other matches played on Tuesday

-Proline FC 1 (5) – 1 (3) Admin FC

-Kansai Plascon FC 1-2 Tooro United FC

