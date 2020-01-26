advertisement

Action between Wakiso Giants FC and Bugoigo in the Uganda Cup on Saturday. (PHOTO / Wakiso Giants FC)

Uganda Cup 2020 – Phase 64

Saturday, 25-01-2020

-Bugoigo 0-2 Wakiso Giants FC

-Admin 2-0 Police FC

-Sansiro 0-3 Kyetume FC

-Male Garage 1-2 UPDF

FC Police has become the last prominent cause of the Uganda Cup.

The Cops could not avoid the elimination of the competition because they lost 2-0 away to Admin FC on the grounds of Paya primary school in Tooro.

A 5th-minute striker from Aaron Okoth and an additional five minutes at the break from Walter Alele sank Abdallah Mubiru’s camp.

Police join the likes of Vipers SC, Bul FC and Onduparaka FC as some of the best teams eliminated in the round of 16.

Elsewhere, Wakiso Giants FC secured the next round at the expense of Bugoigo.

In the Bulisa district game, the Purple Sharks won 2-0 that day.

Pacey forward Viane Sekajugo scored Wakiso’s two goals, each coming in both halves.

At Kumi, Kyetume eliminated Sansiro 3-0 at Omerien Elementary School.

On the Mbale SS playing field, Mbale Garage lost 2-1 at home to the army, UPDF.

The round of 16 will continue on Sunday with seven games played at different venues across the country.

Proline is the defending champion after defeating Bright Stars on penalties in last year’s final.

Results and next matches of the Uganda Cup 64th finals

Monday January 20

-Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City

Tuesday, 21 of January

-Katwe United 1-2 Proline

-StarLight 2-3 Tooro United

-Kiryandongo Town Council 1-3 Kigezi Homeboyz

Wednesday, 22nd of January

-Kajjansi United 1 (8) -1 (7) Vipers

-Busia Young 2-1 Busoga United

-Bugamba 1-0 Onduparaka

Thursday January 23

– Villa Super Eagles 1-4 SC

-Koboko Rising Stars 0-1 Bright Stars FC

– Six hours 1 (2) -1 (4) Kitara

-Ggaba 0 (1) -0 (3) Kiboga Young

-Young elephants 0 (1) -0 (4) Maroons FC

Friday January 24

-Mvara Boys 1 (4) -1 (2) BUL

-Catida 0-2 KCCA FC

-Lugazi Municipal 0-4 URA

-Soroti 0-4 Kansai Plascon

-Chimpanzee 0-3 Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground

-Fire Fire 0-1 Light SSS

-FHL 2 (4) -2 (1) University of Ndejje

-Free Stars 2-0 Saviors

Saturday January 25

-Admin 2-0 Police

-Bugoigo 0-2 Wakiso Giants

-Sansiro 0-3 Kyetume

-Male Garage 1-2 UPDF

Sunday January 26

-St Marys Vs Express – Nabweru

-Kigezi Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Ground

-Dove Vs Nouvelle Villa – Katusabe Ground, Masindi

-Gadafi Vs MYDA – Gadafi Ground, Jinja

-U-Touch Vs Water – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

-Luweero United against Doves All Stars – Kasaala Ground, Luweero

-Spartans against Paidha Black Angels – Mashariki Ground, Katale (Off Entebbe road)

comments

