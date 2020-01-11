advertisement

Three days after Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm declared for the NFL Draft, the Bulldogs secured a potential replacement in Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman.

Newman on Saturday confirmed earlier reports that he is heading to Athens as a graduate transfer, meaning he will be eligible in 2020.

“I’m excited to join such a great football program under the leadership of coach (Kirby) Smart and offensive coordinator, coach (James) Coley,” Newman posted on Twitter. “I believe in the amazing UGA staff, the great football program and the passionate fans who support this team.”

Newman completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,868 yards with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2019, adding 574 rushing yards and six scores. He guided the Deacons to the Demon in an 8-5 season, which ended with a 27-21 loss to Michigan State at the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27.

“I’m ready to go to work, ready to make new friendships and committed to contributing to this great program,” Newman tweeted. “UGA & Coach Smart thank you for this amazing opportunity. This journey will surely be one I will never forget. “

In his Georgia career, Fromm appeared in 43 games – 42 of them as starters – and posted a 35-7 career record. His 8,224 passing yards placed him fourth in school history, and his 78 career hurdles rank second for the Bulldogs.

Before adding Newman, the Bulldogs looked unstable in the QB position with only three scholarship players remaining in the position: former walker Stetson Bennett, who appeared in five games in 2019; the first red baby D’Wan Mathis, who will undergo spring training after emergency brain surgery last May; and Carson Beck, a first four-star student from Florida ranked as the No. 8 pro-style QB in the country by composer 247Sports.

