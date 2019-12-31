advertisement

Wake Forest defender Jamie Newman confirmed Tuesday that he is accessing the transfer portal.

“My decision has been largely based on my need to develop further and my desire to stretch and prepare for the next level,” he posted on Twitter.

As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Newman guided the Demon Deacons to an 8-5 record and their first appearance in the Top 25 since 2008. They peaked at No. 19 on October 6 and ended the season with a loss 27-21 at Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl on Friday.

He will be eligible to play immediately in 2020 as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-6 Newman completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2019. He also rushed for 574 yards and six scores.

“We appreciate Jamie’s contribution to the success of our program and wish him the best of his career,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said in a news release.

Newman completed 306 of 506 passes (60.5 percent) for 3,959 yards, 35 touchdowns and 16 picks in 19 career games. He was named the 2018 Birmingham Bowl MVP.

