advertisement

Andrien White scored 15 points as Wake Forest fired visiting North Carolina for most of the game in a 74-57 Demon Deacons victory Tuesday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Brandon Childress added 14 points and 10 assists, and Chaundee Brown gave up 11 points in what became Wake Forest’s first win of the series in the past seven meetings.

The Demon Deacons (11-13, 4-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) won only the second time in a stretch of seven games.

advertisement

North Carolina, starting with its last-minute decline in regulation in a rivalry overtime loss to rival Duke on Saturday night, was missing most areas on this in-state trip. Even with a crowd in the arena that consisted of about half the Tar Heels fans, it didn’t matter.

Christian Keeling and Cole Anthony each posted 15 points for the Tar Heels (10-14, 3-10), who lost their fourth consecutive game to fall to a last-place tie with Miami in the conference. Armando Bacot had 10 points.

Wearing glasses, Garrison Brooks, who suffered an eye injury against Duke, did not score a field goal in five strokes for UNC and finished with seven points, though he also received stitches to his lip, needed by a late kick in the the first part. North Carolina was 1 for 16 with 3 points.

North Carolina trailed 26 points in the 16-minute mark, but pulled to 64-52 with 3:56 to play in Bacot’s game in a Wake Forest turnover. Anthony’s car further cut the gap.

Keeling missed a shot that would cut the deficit to six points with about two minutes left, and Wake Forest scored the final eight points of the game.

North Carolina didn’t score until 3 1/2 minutes into the game. Wake Forest went up 19-10.

The Demon Deacons pushed their way to a 31-17 lead, and the difference reached 20 points and settled at 44-26 at the break.

North Carolina won last season’s only meeting with 38 points on the same court. This season, the teams will meet again next month in Chapel Hill.

– Starting the media level

advertisement