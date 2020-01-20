advertisement

Brandon Childress scored 20 points for his second big game of the season against Boston College, this leading to an 80-62 home win Sunday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Demon Deacons grabbed a three-game losing streak and won for the first time in four Atlantic Coast home games.

Ody Oguama poured in 16 points, while Olivier Sarr and Ismael Massoud each had 14 points, while the Demon Deacons (9-8, 2-5 ACC) retaliated for a seven-point loss from the opening season. Sarr caught 13 rebounds, helping Wake Forest to a 44-27 rebounding advantage.

Childress, who had 24 points in the first over against the Eagles, shot 6-for-8 from the field with five 3-point baskets.

Derryck Thornton posted 15 points, Jay Heath had 14 points and CJ Felder added 10 points for Boston College (9-9, 3-4), which lost its third game in a row – all by at least 18 points.

Wake Forest extended its lead to 52-32 less than seven minutes into the second half.

Boston College shot 6-for-29 on 3-pointers, including 2-for-16 in the first half.

Wake Forest finished with 16 laps compared to eight at Boston College.

Wake Forest never backed down, but the Eagles also retired at 28 and had a chance to take the lead. The Demon Deacons scored eight of the last nine points of the first half.

Sarr’s 10 points and 10 rebounds at half-time made him the first Wake Forest player since Devin Thomas in November 2013 to have a double in the first half.

Wake Forest defender Chaundee Brown lost his fourth straight game with a lower leg injury. The Demon Deacons were also without forward Isaiah Mucius, also suffering from a lower leg injury.

Boston College’s lineup was without injured guard Jared Hamilton and good striker Steffon Mitchell. Summing up the lack of depth, starting forward Luka Kraljevic piled in with 12:59 left.

