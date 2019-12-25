advertisement

MADISON, Delete. – (Brittney Ermon, WMTV) Just in time for Christmas, two restaurant managers were caught in the spirit of giving.

The women served the donors of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and knew very little that the donors were about to give them a very generous tip for the holidays.

“We come in, we work, we do what we have to do,” said waitress Tracy Jones. “I come in, I have tables to wait for. I might help with the cleaning of tables, the rolling of cutlery. “

advertisement

Jones is a single mother of four who does what she needs to take care of her children

“I just take it with me when I go and as long as my children are smiling and happy with me, I think that’s fine,” she said.

Raising her children from one salary makes the holiday season tough, the waitress explained, but the people at work make it a bit easier to try.

“The customers are nice,” said Jones. “We have a good time together.”

This time her customers were Boys and Girls Club donors.

“If we can ease the load this holiday season, we will gladly do so,” said Jenny Meicher-Santek, Dane County Board Chair boys and girls club.

The donors have paid the bill and paid in advance.

“This young lady has something she wants to present to you, $ 4000 for the two of you,” said Meicher-Santek.

The huge tip was for the two waitresses to split.

“Just shocked, relieved, emotionally,” said Jones. “We appreciate you so much that you have no idea how much that means for our families. Thank you very much guys, you have no idea what we could do with that kind of money. Merry Christmas!”

The two servers say that if they have the means to pay for it, they will strive to change the lives of people in need, as those generous donors did for them.

advertisement