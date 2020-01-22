advertisement

January 22, 2020 against Zachary Shahan

I admit it – I am super excited to roll out the first edition of Tesla “Full Self Driving”. Before Tesla critics and skeptics panic, I must make it clear that I do not expect to take a nap, work or watch movies while using the first iterations of Full Self Driving. I currently use Autopilot a ton, and I am well aware that although it handles the majority of driving behavior well, while I am essentially a simple passenger, I am 100% in charge of the car and vigilant and careful must be . I almost always keep my hands on the wheel and constantly scan the road – as if I’m a sham driver who wants to play the role so well that I can win an Oscar (or at least a Teen Choice Award).

When Autopilot is on, I am convinced that my family and I are much safer – it is easier to scan in all directions and to face unexpected challenges while the car is running smoothly. I look forward to supervising the car in this way, because it drives itself in more scenarios and possibly even from parking to parking on some trips. But I do have a number of things that I am curious about, because Autopilot cannot handle them consistently. I will come back to that in a moment.

But first, for a bit more background, I will notice more about my history with Autopilot. I had a 2015 Model S with version 1 Autopilot hardware in Poland (it was a shared vehicle for our regional Tesla Shuttle services). That was Mobileye’s hardware. After Mobileye and Tesla split up, it took a while for Tesla’s fully in-house Autopilot suite to catch up with earlier technology. To the surprise of many people, Tesla’s internal solutions caught up with and surpassed Mobileye technology in a relatively short period (“relatively fast” in the big picture). By the time I tested with a production model 3, it was clear that Tesla had made significant progress in Autopilot capabilities and flexibility.

Perhaps most striking was that Autopilot had become much better at changing lanes. With the 2015 Model S I drove from Poland to Paris and back and used Autopilot during much of the trip. The autopilot made the long journey so much better than it would otherwise have been. However, changing lanes was more of a gimmick than a useful feature – after a while I stopped using it. When I was driving a Model 3 (or three of them) in 2018, Autopilot’s automatic lane change function seemed to have become really useful. By the time I received a Tesla Model 3 in August 2019, Autopilot was definitely more improved, and not long after that purchase we received an update that really boosted the skill and smooth lanes of the car. Now I rarely change lanes myself. The car is better at it than I am and I personally have the opportunity to look around much more (scan the area for threats) while the car does the core work. This is the case in city traffic and highway traffic.

To make a long story short: I have seen Tesla Autopilot improve considerably over the years. Tesla Autopilot is nowadays better than Tesla Autopilot from just 2-3 years ago.

My main questions and thoughts about Full Self Driving, as I am somewhat impatiently waiting, concern 1) areas where Tesla Autopilot still has problems and 2) areas where I have not learned the skills at all, since Tesla owns the owner’s cars did not allow try those tasks.

1. Large intersections that curve slightly.

My biggest problem with Tesla’s current version of Autopilot is at a few intersections that I routinely cross. There are two options that are fairly common and should not be. One is that the car will continue to drive all the way, but with a few sudden shaking of the wheels. The car gets confused but then quickly solves its problem and gets back on track. Another possibility is that the car gets confused and cannot correct itself. The car will then break off Autopilot (at the easier intersection) or try to enter a lane going in the opposite direction (the more difficult intersection). There are always many cars at the red light in the second case, so I am convinced that the Tesla would just stop there instead of going into the wrong lane, but at a strange place halfway through an intersection cars stop routinely quite quickly following you is not advised at all and can easily lead to an accident.

When I go through these or similar challenging intersections, I have two options. One is that I am just hyper alert and the car quickly straightens if it goes the wrong way. The other is that I just switch off Autopilot before I enter the intersection. I started to do a lot more the latter because the former tends to scare people in and out of the car, and it’s just not fun.

I have not noticed any progress in these cases since August, so I wonder when and how they will be addressed. When can the car drive through these intersections without getting out of line or even completely abandoning its self-driving tasks? (This is a real question, because I honestly have no idea at all – maybe an update this week may contain the necessary intelligence, or maybe it may take years because of the peculiarities of these cases.)

The only thing that gives me a lot of hope is one of the ways that Navigate on Autopilot works differently from Autopilot. Navigating on Autopilot knows in which lane there must be if there is a turn. It could be better than me. The thing is, it has programmed a real route. Based on maps, it therefore knows in which lane it must be for a coming turn. I assume this also means that it must know in which lane it must stay from the beginning to the end of a large, curved intersection. I assume this means it knows where the lane is going. I assume that by paying attention to the map, it will know how to keep its rear straight rather than an urge to shoot in another direction to follow some lane markings. We will see.

2. Parking

Autopark is not exactly my favorite feature in a Tesla. Maybe if I used it more, I would like it more, but I don’t use it much because it scares me and often doesn’t complete its task. My fear of the function may be completely irrational, but if I sit in the driver’s seat and the wheel starts to spin really fast and the car turns, it can be too nervous to let it continue when there are two cars on either side of it. the space that could be destroyed with one simple error. It’s just not worth the drive if I am not 100% sure that it sees everything as it should and I would not have time to avoid an accident if it made a wrong move.

The part that I know is not ideal comes at the end of parking the car. It tends to not drive as far back as it should, because it sees the parking block, thinks it is a wall or an obstacle, and then completes the task while it is a few meters higher than it should be.

That is the end of the parking experience. The beginning would actually be Smart Summon, which does the job of moving the parking space. As far as I know, Smart Summon would be pretty good if it gets the chance to work independently. After hours of testing, I have not worried about the options or caution. It’s just the last 1-5% where I don’t see Tesla approaching perfectly. (Or maybe a few changes to the software code magically make it smoother than when I park myself. We’ll see.)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ABa3FK6At0 (/ embed)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9dDjJdLcmI (/ embed)

3. Bends, stop signs and red lights

This is an area where Tesla Autopilot is still not messing around. The car does not even try to make a turn or stop at a stop sign or red light. So I have no real insight into how well Tesla vehicles will perform these tasks. This is what I prefer: the car that tries to switch off and stops in exactly the right place for a stop sign or red light.

As soon as the car can turn at an intersection, I think that in principle I will be able to see how the car drives itself from a starting point to an end point (other than touching the wheel to indicate that I am paying attention) .

Again, I do not expect that I can quickly sit back and rest my eyes or check my phone. However, I will be excited and smiling if I can witness an A-to-B self-driving trip in our Tesla Model 3.

4. Potholes

I’ll be honest – I don’t have much hope for this. However, it is a kind of biggie that I would like to see resolved. The most common reason I have not to use Autopilot is pits. We have quite a few big holes in the area, and if I leave it to Autopilot, the car will hit many of them and leave all passengers a little too scared. I also doubt if it is good if the car itself hits so many holes. So, I stop for large portions of an average trip and have to drive myself (the horror!) To avoid the bad places on bad roads.

I do not have much faith in Tesla to resolve this issue quickly, because I think it is too difficult for Tesla hardware to notice these holes, or notice them early enough to move them without plundering and to risk road safety. But we’ll see. I would be more than happy to be wrong!

From a daily user perspective, these are the big margins in my life in which I would like to see progress. The way it looks now, I appreciate and use Autopilot more than I expected when I bought the car, and I’m just excited to see the next phase. I would highly recommend Full Self Driving if you are on the line, as I was to a certain extent before I placed the order. It is amazing what the car is capable of today, and I am convinced that it makes driving more enjoyable and safer. I know the technology will continue to improve, but it is already a real miracle and better than anything else you can buy in a passenger car.

In the coming weeks I intend to interview a handful of experts in the field of autonomous driving on various robotaxi issues. I want to ask them about topics other than what I discussed above, but I can also elaborate on these topics. If you have robotaxi questions that you want to ask, or if you are intrigued by specific peripheral cases such as those described above, pass them on and I will see what we can discover.

About the author

Zachary Shahan tries to help society to help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here at CleanTechnica as director, editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized worldwide as an expert in the field of electric vehicles, solar energy and energy storage. He has presented on cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Canada and Curaçao.

Zach has long-term investments in Tesla (TSLA) – after years of coverage of solar energy and EVs, he simply has great confidence in this company and feels like a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not (explicitly or implicitly) offer investment advice of any kind about Tesla or another company.









