People who have never smoked marijuana may be more at risk of overdosing on cannabis-infused edibles soon to be on store shelves across the country, warns a public health doctor who says users of the first time they can hold their nose away waiting for a high, only to experience a racing heart, anxiety and panic attacks.

Dr Lawrence Loh, assistant professor at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, said overdosing often means a trip to the emergency room for those not aware that feeling the mild effects of the pot from edibles can take several hours due to the time needed to digest and absorb food into the small intestine against rapid absorption of the drug into the lungs.

The elderly are particularly at risk because of a slow metabolism, Loh said of non-lethal overdose by edibles, which federal regulations limit to an individual size serving a 10-milligram dose of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

However, anyone eating an entire package of cannabis-infused product can take a 100 milligram THC and put themselves at risk, though regulations require that the products be individually wrapped in 10-milligram serving sizes.

“I think the biggest thing for anyone in the public, especially naive cannabis individuals or people who have edibles around with kids at home, is to avoid overdose first,” Loh said.

“There are psychotic reactions so that people lose contact with reality, sometimes in the form of hallucinations or delusions and also anxiety or panic attacks, along with lowering judgment.”

Loh is co-author of a commentary published Monday in the Journal of the Canadian Medical Association on the health risks of cannabis edibles.

The short-term effects of eating are not the only issue of concern, he said.

“There are still chronic long-term risks, about fungi, especially about addiction and also the risk of worsening existing mental health issues that we may be worried about for longer with cannabis edibles, as well as any form of cannabis,” he said. .

Regulations governing current cannabis food, beverages, vapes and forms came into force last October, a year after Canada legalized fresh or dried buds, oils, herbs and seeds.

Cannabis edibles such as cookies, chocolate and gommies were available for sale starting in December in all provinces except Ontario, Quebec and Alberta, where consumers can access them in mid-January.

In Ontario, for example, edibles will be available from this week in stores, and then online in mid-January through the provincial distributor, as part of a slow attendance over the next few months.

A study by the University of Colorado School of Medicine, published last March in the Annals of Medicine School of Medicine, says an increase in emergency room visits in relation to edibles prompted health experts to issue warnings about cardiac and psychiatric issues in state that began selling recreational marijuana in 2014. The packaging, power and labeling restrictions on foods did not come into effect until a year later, before being strengthened to require labels to visibly display the power of psychoactive ingredients.

Loh said there is a lack of data on reading in general but consumers should beware that illegal, unregulated products still exist and may be problematic due to issues such as mold.

The Canadian Center for Substance Use and Addiction recommended last July that anyone who has never smoked or smoked cannabis should not consume more than 2.5 milligrams of THC in one product and wait to feel the effects before taking more. .

Dr. Jeff Finkler, a doctor in the emergency room at St. Hospital Paul in Vancouver said he sees many patients, mostly women in their late teens and early 20s, who come in with panic attacks or anxiety from eating too much cannabis – infusing food and sometimes mixing it with alcohol or other substances.

“The thing that people forget is that there is a delayed response,” he said, adding users often feel that the recommended dose may not pack a buzz. Sometimes they are given a benzodiazepine to counteract the effects of an overdose before being sent home.

“Don’t expect more than the actual dose just because it looks so small. You don’t want to eat everything. This little thing has eight doses or 10 doses,” he told a pack.

“It’s not like smoking. When you start feeling weird you can stop sucking. But when you devour it, man, it’s on board.”

While 10 milligrams of THC is the recommended dose, the psychoactive ingredient of marijuana in a food is difficult to measure, he said.

“It requires very sophisticated analytical equipment and is even more complicated when they use chocolate because people think it increases the stability of THC, but chocolate interferes with measuring the actual amount.”

“Start low, go slow and wait. Be patient if you are going to get edibles. “

Camille Bains, The Canadian Press

