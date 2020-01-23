advertisement

There isn’t much that can change a die-hard Richmond fan into another club, but Alyce Parker has found a way to do it.

The young midfielder left her sheep and grain farm in Cookardinia near Wagga and graduated from high school in 2018 to join the GWS Giants for the 2019 AFLW season.

The two-time U18 Australian All Australian is now in her second season of the elite competition with a club that she now calls “family”.

And it is their connection to the Giants that has occasionally led their family to barrack for another club.

media_cameraAFLW Giants player Alyce Parker will return to Wagga for a special AFL weekend in March.

“We are Richmond followers and have always been,” said Parker, a former student at Billabong High School, about the family’s walking allegiances.

“Mom has already converted and I think Dad has a weakness for the giants now.”

As a former elite swimmer, representative netball player, and captain of the NSW / ACT Rams, Parker said it only took six months for her to be drafted. She had decided to make a career in the game.

I came fresh from school last year and it was a bit daunting. I was only 18 and a little bit scared

“I couldn’t play before 12 because there were no girls’ teams, so I kicked the boys as a kid,” said Parker, who played every game with the Giants last season.

“Then a teacher asked if I wanted to play AFL and I just fell in love with the game.

“Now I’m in my second year and it’s great.

media_cameraAlyce Parker was only able to play AFL at the age of 12 because there were no girls’ teams near her.

"But the players, the team, just put their arms around me and hugged me so I could be part of it."

“But the players, the team, just put their arms around me and hugged me so I could be part of it.”

A highlight for Parker this season will be the return to Wagga in March for a special weekend from AFL.

The Giants will host a home game against Richmond in the Riverina for the first time on March 7th.

The Giants men then face March 8 in a highly anticipated game against Richmond.

“My old netball club and football club have already booked a bus,” she said.

