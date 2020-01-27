advertisement

Whistler’s shelter is still hoping for information about a pair of cats left in an oversized box on a snow bank last week.

On Sunday, January 19, a concerned citizen called Whistler Animals Galore (WAG) after finding the small box in Timber Ridge, Bayshores that had been pushed into a snow bank.

The adult cats had neither collars nor microchips, although one of them had a worn tattoo in the ear.

No one has come forward to request the cats since they were brought to the shelter a week ago. WAG is now hoping for information from the public about the previous owners of the cats.

“We have a four-day waiting period for the owners to show up. Nothing was reported, nothing said, ”said adoption coordinator Mallory Jenkins. “These guys were thrown overboard and nobody said a beep.”

Jenkins added that it is difficult to start a cruelty investigation without having information about the owner of an animal. However, such cases are not without precedent. For example, the BC SPCA launched an investigation in 2017 after a toy poodle was trapped in a suitcase and found dropped on a slope in Richmond. Pique I was waiting for a response from a BC SPCA representative at the time of printing.

Jenkins said the cats appear to be in good health – although the full extent of their condition will not be known until after a vet appointment – and they respond well to volunteers at the shelter.

“They’re still pretty spooky and pretty shy, and I think that’s because their world has been turned upside down,” she said. “We have some really great volunteers who come in and really keep up with the pace of the animals. You have definitely started to open up. “

Despite initial public concern on social media after WAG’s Facebook post about abandoned cats, Jenkins said the shelter couldn’t find anyone tomorrow, January 28, to drive the cats to their vet appointment.

“Everyone was very angry and upset that they were put away, but nobody wants to help them go to their vet appointment. It’s a shit, “she said.

Anyone who wants to bring the cats to their appointment can call WAG at 604-935-8364.

Jenkins wanted Sea to Sky NANA (neighborhood animals in need of help), a popular Facebook group led by a Squamish woman who has been instrumental in tracking down missing pets throughout the corridor, and also about the abandoned cats.

“Knowing that animals are missing or found is such a helpful resource,” said Jenkins. “It was a little crazy to see how far social media can go. It’s great.”

