The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Monday that it had asked the Sports Arbitration Court (CAS) for a public hearing on its case of excluding Russia from international sports competitions.

The hearing is about the fate of Russian athletes who want to take part in competitions such as this year’s Tokyo Olympics, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, and the 2022 World Cup.

WADA Director General Olivier Niggli said his group has officially requested a public forum to resolve the dispute to ensure that the world hears the case from both sides and understands how any punishment will be imposed.

“WADA’s investigations into Russia and this latest case of violations have aroused great interest worldwide,” said Niggli.

“WADA and many of our stakeholders believe that this dispute at CAS should be conducted in a public forum to ensure that everyone understands the process and hears the arguments.”

Last month, WADA filed a lawsuit against the Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA) with CAS, the world’s highest sports court.

It will be a CAS body to decide whether WADA’s four-year ban on Russia should be confirmed last month after Russia’s case against the epic sanction was examined.

In December, WADA imposed a four-year ban on Russia for a government-sponsored doping program that prohibited Russia from participating in events such as this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

According to WADA, Russia “manipulated” data from an anti-doping laboratory in Moscow in a long-lasting scandal that began in 2015 with the unveiling of long-term institutional doping by senior Russian officials, secret agents, and traded urine vials.

According to the sanctions, Russians will only be allowed to participate in the Tokyo Olympics if they can prove that they are not part of the doping network – the same situation that Russian athletes faced at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

RUSADA denied the ban on the WADA Executive Committee on December 27th, thus preparing the conditions for WADA to forward the case to CAS.

WADA investigators called up data from the RUSADA laboratory in Moscow last year. However, when analyzing the data, WADA and independent investigators confirmed that the data had been manipulated and some data had been deleted.

