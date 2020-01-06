advertisement

An experienced diver killed by a great white shark off the south coast of Western Australia was at home in the ocean and believed that if he were ever attacked, he would be unlucky, his grieving wife says.

Gary Johnson had just gotten into the water when he was killed near Cull Island near West Beach in Esperance at around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

His wife Karen Milligan said in a statement on Monday that Mr. Johnson was their rock and the world was now a “poorer” without him.

“He was a kind, gentle, strong man,” she said.

“He has always seen only the best in people.

“He and I were at home in and by the sea.

“We went diving in our boat whenever we could, most weekends.

“We were always aware of the risks and often tell them that if we were attacked by a shark, it would just be bad luck.”

Ms. Milligan said that Mr. Johnson was completely against shark eradication and she still maintained that position.

“We believe that if the fish stocks were better protected, then the risk to humans in the water would be reduced,” she said.

“Gary’s vision was to have a marine park in the Esperance area.”

Ms. Milligan set the mayday alarm when Mr. Johnson was attacked and she had been treated in hospital shock.

“I rushed out and we found a few fins and a sleeve in the water, basically that was it,” Boatie Glenn Quinlivan told reporters.

The search for Mr. Johnson’s body continues.

“It is a real shock to know someone as experienced as Gary lost his life doing what he loved,” said Ian Mickel, President of Esperance Shire, to AAP.

Long-time friend Jaimen Hudson told AAP that he was heartbroken.

“He was just a really great guy,” said Hudson.

“I couldn’t believe it when I found out. It’s a terrible tragedy.”

Mr. Johnson was President of the Esperance Dive Club, a member of the Esperance Squash Club and worked for a local agricultural machinery dealer.

“Sunday hits will never be the same,” says the squash club’s Facebook page.

In a November 2017 social media post, Mr. Johnson said he wears a shark protection device because it gave him peace of mind like a car seat belt.

“During my nine years of diving in Esperance (most weekends when the weather permits) I only saw a shark – a bronze whaler who showed absolutely no interest in me,” he wrote.

Minister of Fisheries Peter Tinley said shark shields are useful but not fail-safe.

“They are no different from anything else that we put around for protection like a motorcycle helmet,” he told reporters.

“It works about nine times out of ten.”

Mr. Tinley said there were 110 islands off Esperance and in this case drumlines had limited use.

The future of WA’s Smart Drumline Trial is scheduled to be considered in February.

“We marked over 105 white hands,” said Tinley.

The shire has erected shark warning signs from West Beach at dawn beach

It’s the second shark doom in Esperance in less than three years.

In April 2017, Laeticia Brouwer, 17, died after being bitten while surfing the seaweed forests with her father.

