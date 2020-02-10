advertisement

Abortion clinics in Western Australia will be surrounded by security zones around the clock, seven days a week.

If passed, it would bring WA in line with other Australian jurisdictions, except South Australia, where there is currently a law to introduce secure access zones before Parliament.

Legislation is expected to be introduced in the WA parliament later this year and will include prohibited behaviors such as harassment, intimidation, and disability.

advertisement

“We will make every effort to enact this important law to ensure that the privacy and dignity of those who come to abortion clinics and employees are protected,” Health Minister Roger Cook told reporters Monday.

Mr Cook said that women who made the difficult decision to end their pregnancy had to increase their fear when they were harassed by demonstrators who regularly picketed outside the clinics.

“Abortion is a legal process, a very private process that people should be able to do without fear of harassment,” he said.

Originally published as WA Drafts Abortion Clinic Safe Access Invoice

advertisement