advertisement

(ABC News) – It’s officially the New Year, which means, among other things, that it’s time to file your taxes in no time.

But in 2020, for the first time in over three decades, the IRS revised its W-4 form – which determines how much federal income tax will be withheld from your paycheck. The agency says the revised design “reduces the complexity of the form” and helps with the “transparency and accuracy of the withholding tax system”.

Fundamentally, the language of the allowances, which can be confusing for some, is eliminated in favor of a number of questions about your income and your relatives.

advertisement

“The new W-4 form reflects key feedback from payroll and other tax authorities,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement when the new design was launched in May. “The primary goals of the new design are to provide simplicity, accuracy, and privacy for employees while minimizing the burden on employers and contractors.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the new form:

Why the redesign?

According to the IRS, the revision should make understanding a little easier for everyone.

“While it uses the same underlying information as the old design, it replaces complicated worksheets with simpler questions that make it easier for employees to be precise,” says the IRS website.

What is different about the new W-4?

The tax consultancy H & R Block shares what the new W-4 form includes in addition to the old one here.

In essence, it’s very similar. Taxpayers now have different registration status options in their new form. You can also choose from other options if you have changed jobs, dependencies or the status of the store.

The section “Total number of certificates” is now gone. Instead of calculating the number of allowances that are reflected in a certain amount of tax withheld (the more allowances, the less money is withheld), the form shows questions about your income and dependent people. There is also a new optional “Step 4” section on the new form for other adjustments, e.g. B. Deductions for mortgages.

The allowances were also linked to the personal tax exemption, which was removed in 2017.

“In the past, the value of a withholding tax was tied to the level of personal exemption,” the agency writes on its website. “Due to changes in the law, you cannot currently make any personal exceptions or dependency exceptions.”

Do everyone have to submit the new Form W-4?

No. According to the IRS, employees who used Form W-4 in a year before 2020 “do not have to submit a new form simply because of the redesign”. “Employers will continue to calculate withholding tax based on information from the employee’s most recently submitted Form W-4.”

H&R Block recommends that you resubmit a new W-4 form if you start a new job, marry, have a child, or if you want to be more careful.

For more information on the new form for employees and employers, the IRS has set up a special FAQ page for the new W-4.

advertisement