Voting in the general election in the Tipperary constituency is postponed after the death of a candidate.

Independent candidate Marese Skehan from Thurles was found dead in her house on Monday.

Described by the locals as a woman determined to stand up for the values ​​she believed in, she had argued with the Catholic Church several times to have women ordained to the priesthood.

As coordinator for domestic help, she was supposed to take part in an open meeting with candidates at the Anner Hotel in Thurles on Monday evening along with others on the ballot. This meeting has since been canceled.

Local independent TD Michael Lowry expressed his grief over the sudden death.

“I have known Marese for many years. She was passionate about the plight of the underprivileged and underprivileged and has always been a great source of support and assistance for the needy. It will be very much missed by anyone who has had the pleasure of knowing it, ”he said.

According to the 1992 Electoral Law, if a candidate dies, the election in your constituency must be canceled and all preparations for the election must “start again”.

This means that the people of Tipperary will not vote with the rest of the country next Saturday, February 8th.

A new nomination period must take place according to the existing rules.

