We all write privately things that we would never share publicly, like a child secretly handing over a folded note in class. Baseball’s election in the Hall of Fame is a secret folded note for some voters. We always discover the note at some point, but we don’t always find out who wrote it. In fact, every year we learn that the authors of some notes want to hide their identities.

Of the 397 BBWAA members who returned a ballot this year, all but one clicked the box next to Derek Jeter’s name. The dissident has so far remained anonymous. For some fans, the ballot was louder without Jeter than for the other 396.

Skipping Jeter was hardly a crime, let alone an affront to baseball tradition. Only Mariano Rivera has been listed in more than 99.7 percent of all Hall of Fame votes since the first group was launched in 1936. There have been less sensible voting gaps in history. Joe DiMaggio needed four attempts to become a Hall of Famer, Yogi Berra two. 36 voters left Jackie Robinson in 1972 from their election.

Cooperstown has received many taboo elections and will get many more in the coming years. The BBWAA has called for total transparency to end secret ballots. However, the Hall of Fame continues to grant anonymity to voters who request it. This “private option” always leads to interesting results, if you like.

The ballot papers that fascinate me the most are not those that omit Jeter, Robinson, Berra or DiMaggio. Ballot with tick next to names like Adam Dunn, Brad Penny, J.J. Putz and Raul Ibañez. It’s a more consistent version of the “Remember Some Guys” bit.

Dunn, Penny, Putz and Ibañez each received a single anonymous vote this year.

Ibañez, left striker of the Mariners, Royals, Phillies, Yankees and Angels from 1996 to 2014, never led his league in a high-scoring category. He made an all-star team.

Putz was a close opponent 4-1 / 2 of his 11 full Major League seasons. He retired with 189 career parades, an all-star game appearance, and no black ink on his resume.

Penny had his best years with the Dodgers and led the NL in 2006 as the winner. He won 121 games before retiring with the Marlins in 2014, 14 years after his debut.

Dunn broke in with the Reds in 2000 and jumped to the Diamondbacks, Nationals, White Sox and A’s over a 14-year career. He was a curious player at the time and combined a high percentage of base values ​​with many home runs and even more arguments. (Dunn led his league four times in Ks.) However, by today’s standards, his abilities are extremely widespread.

Add it up, and these four players have six all-star game appearances among them. None of them won an MVP award, a Cy Young, or was named rookie of the year. In 59 seasons, the quartet has received fewer awards than Justin Verlander.

If social media was not made for the dissemination of information, it was made for backlash. Tuesday has made baseball Twitter a great commentary area for jeterless voting. The comment overshadowed the usual vitriol reserved for the one-vote-down-Ballot-Darlings du Jour. It is no coincidence that the voters of Ibañez / Dunn / Penny / Putz did not outdo themselves. You don’t have to read the comment section to know what’s coming. Who would voluntarily raise their hands and direct the false indignation towards themselves?

I have known at least two voters in the past decade who have fallen into the trap of casting genuine votes on a player who has not been named in any other public ballot. (In any case, your player was named in a private poll.) Since the anonymous voters couldn’t act as a lightning rod for public criticism, guess who did it? These two voters have not submitted a public ballot since then.

The BBWAA has pushed for transparency. Although I am a BBWAA member, I have two years to receive my first Hall of Fame vote. It is time for my perspective to develop further. Instead of first-hand experience, I can make one comment: voting in the Hall of Fame has become a feedback loop.

There is a reason why the social media era triggered the first unanimous vote. For the same reason, the voices that Jeter misses and those that include Ibanez, Dunn, Penny, and Putz remain anonymous. The power of secret voting lies in the variety of thinking that it promotes.

You can contact the policy section of this newspaper and see the same phenomenon on their pages. When it comes to voting in the Hall of Fame, the marginalization of dissidents seems less consistent. Then as now, the three dozen voters who upset Jackie Robinson have to make statements.

