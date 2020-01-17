advertisement

Political parties must act quickly against candidates who make anti-immigration statements in order to win advertising and votes during the general election campaign, the Irish Immigration Council said.

Pippa Woolnough of the city council said that some candidates are already using “dog whistle politics” to win or keep Dáil’s seats.

Populist and anti-migration sentiment remains “grateful” on the sidelines of the political debate in Ireland. But political parties, groups and independent candidates must “double against hate speech”.

United Nations rapporteur on the eradication of racial discrimination in Ireland, Verene Shepherd, said last month that the state should “launch an effective investigation and possibly pursue hate speech” conducted by politicians during the election campaigns.

The dog whistle policy “ultimately” dominates political debates, distorts people’s opinions and “steals oxygen from more relevant issues and leaves no room for discussion about the economic benefits that migration brings.”

Bulelani Mfaco of the Asylum Seekers Movement in Ireland said it was “not surprising that foreigners would be treated with contempt by candidates in the coming weeks.”

In particular, Mr. Mfaco referred to the independent candidates Verona Murphy, Noel Grealish and Peter Casey, who were accused of wooing controversy about immigration.

“What is more worrying is that the ruling party Fine Gael relied on Noel Grealish to vote in the national parliament instead of distancing itself from it,” he said.

Candidates must “carefully consider” what they say about immigration, reject racism, and “think about the demonstrable benefits” that immigration brings, said Nick Henderson of the Irish Refugee Council.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Fine Gael would not tolerate any discriminatory or anti-immigration statements made by his candidates. “Based on our recent experience in Wexford, we have changed our party’s promise to include a clause on dignity and respect,” he said in the Longford campaign. “It will enable us to act quickly when someone tries to win votes by fueling racism, misunderstandings or a feeling against travelers. All candidates signed. Unfortunately, there are people in all parties who abandon the site. “

Minister for Social Protection, Regina Doherty, said the parties should take a “zero tolerance approach” to candidate bad behavior.

“Ireland has been lucky so far to be spared some of the worst excesses of right-wing populism in Europe, but there are still some opportunists and chancellors on the edge of the continent,” she said.

The Labor Party leader, Brendan Howlin, also said he would take a tough approach to hate speech and make it illegal if his party is part of the next government.

“The reality of modern, diverse Ireland is that one in eight people who live in Ireland today were born in another country. And every seventh of our children and adolescents has one or both parents from a different country. one of 20 is visibly different, with an African or Asian background. They are all Irish. “

New security measures

He said Labor would introduce an inviting new Irish policy, similar to the Scottish initiative New Scots, which officially recognized that a member of Irish society was not about parentage or formal citizenship, but about being born in Ireland or yourself opt for a long-term partnership. long-term commitment to life in Ireland.

He said his party would introduce safeguards to protect young people from abuse and discrimination, including online. The work will require Lake Garda to “keep accurate statistics on hate crimes, as is the case in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“Labor will maintain a zero tolerance attitude towards racism and xenophobia. , , Any of our candidates who deviate from these high standards will be disciplined and repeat offenders will be excluded from Labor as candidates. “

Martin Collins, co-director of Pavee Point Traveler and Roma Center, said Ireland cannot complain about racism or racist hate speech.

“Elections that are free of minority discourse are essential for democracy to thrive,” said Collins. “And we call on all political parties, election candidates and voters to fire candidates who use racist measures.”

