Voters are voting today after an election campaign in which all parties claimed they could meet the demand for a change of voters.

Around 3.5 million people are entitled to vote in 6500 polling stations in 39 constituencies.

The most recent opinion poll, the Irish Times / Ipsos MRBI poll, led Sinn Féin to the top, followed by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, although the gap between the three larger parties was relatively narrow.

The polls start at 7 a.m. and end at 10 p.m. The Irish Times publishes an exit poll as soon as the vote ends at 10pm. It provides the first clue to the outcome of the 2020 general election. The results of the poll will be announced simultaneously at 10 p.m. on irishtimes.com and on RTÉ One’s television. The survey conducted by Ipsos MRBI was commissioned jointly by The Irish Times, RTÉ, TG4 and University College Dublin.

Heavy rain is forecast in Münster, Connacht and Ulster on Saturday afternoon. This will affect the remaining districts later in the evening, with the risk of thunderstorms and local flooding.

The counting of votes begins on Sunday at 9 a.m. The first voices are expected in the early afternoon.

New Dáil

Voters will elect 159 members of the 33rd Dáil, which will have 160 seats, two more than the 32nd Dáil, with Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl automatically returning to Kildare South. The new Dáil will meet on Thursday February 20th.

When the last Dáil was dissolved, Fine Gael had 47 seats; Fianna Fáil had 45 without Mr. Ó Fearghaíl; Sinn Fein had 22; Work, seven; Solidarity people before profit, six; Green Party, three; Social Democrats, two; Independents4Change, one; Aontú, one; and independents and others, 22.

One seat was vacant due to the resignation of Dara Murphy, former TD of Fine Gael Cork North Central.

There are 516 declared candidates and 160 or 31 percent are women. Marese Skehan, an independent candidate in Tipperary, died after the nominations were closed.

On the eve of the poll, Leo Varadkar, chairman of Taoiseach and Fine Gael said that forming a government could be difficult. He said nobody predicted a “three-race”.

“I’m afraid that a government led by Fianna Fáil or a government led by Sinn Féin, or the two of them, are in bed. That could take us in the wrong direction, so people have to make a big decision. “

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has repeatedly ruled out a coalition with Sinn Féin and said he wanted to form a government with Labor, the Greens, the Social Democrats and other like-minded parties.

“Fianna Fáil has a realistic, viable program for a new government, particularly with regard to urgent health care and housing measures, with the construction of a new council and affordable housing.”

Sinn Féins chairman Mary Lou McDonald said: “I have spoken to many voters in the past few weeks, many people want change, and Sinn Féin is the means of making this change.”

Ms. McDonald’s party is expected to make a strong appearance, but is unable to run a government due to the fact that it has only 42 candidates.

While an election card is not needed today, all voters should bring ID.

