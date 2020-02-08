advertisement

Voter turnout has been reported in many parts of the country as the 33rd Dáil continues to be elected.

In some areas, voter turnout was 34 percent until noon, when voters voted for the first time in state history on a Saturday. The day of the week, a rugby game in Ireland and an approaching storm can all affect how many people register to cast their votes.

Voting ends at 10 p.m. and counting starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Leo Varadkar of Taoiseach claimed that Saturday’s vote would help families and younger voters who don’t live or study at home. However, others expressed skepticism about the intended effects and asked how they would disrupt the traditional rhythms of weekday voting.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina cast their votes from St. Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park. Photo: Alan Betson

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar cast his vote in Castleknock. Photo: Alan Betson

The Ireland vs Wales rugby game and the GAA games were also expected to affect when people would go to their local polling station.

Add to that the arrival of Storm Ciara – with violent wind warnings between 12 noon and 4 p.m. – and a number of factors that could be due to an increase in turnout during the morning.

In Co Wicklow, 34 percent of the electorate had cast its ballot in a polling station on the Bray coast by noon, according to the Wicklow Returning Officer. In Blessington, in the west of the county, the turnout was 25 percent.

Overall, the numbers in West Wicklow were between 18 and 25 percent.

In the east of the district, the average turnout at noon was 20 percent.

“It’s high in some areas, not so high in some,” said an official.

In Dublin, voter turnout rose by around 3 to 4 percentage points in the local and European elections last year.

More than 22 percent of voters in a polling station at De La Salle School in Dublin Bay North had cast their vote five hours after the start of the poll.

There were strong differences between two polling stations in Dublin Central: At St. Pauls CBS in the north of downtown, voter turnout was just over 12 percent, compared to over 20 percent at the Glasnevin National School.

A woman fills out her ballot at the Bunscoil Chriost Rí school in Cork. Photo: Paul Faith / AFP / Getty

There was a similar pattern in Dublin Bay South.

Just over 14 percent had cast their votes at the Ringsend National School, as opposed to nearly 21 percent at Sandymount’s Scoil Mhuire.

In Cork, turnout in the last general election had risen significantly by noon.

The district’s four constituencies all recorded slightly more than 17 percent, compared to 12 to 14 percent in 2016.

Evan O’Brien of the Cork County Returning Office said there was an “increase” in voter turnout after “a very slow early morning considering the elections are on a Saturday.”

“Normal voting patterns are likely to change given the Irish rugby game and other weekend activities,” he said.

“In contrast to the numbers of the last polls, people tend to line up in the middle of the day. The polls are not expected to take place until late afternoon and late evening, as the rush after work will be less.”

change

In the election campaign, all parties claimed that they could meet voters’ demands for change. Around 3.5 million people are entitled to vote in 6500 polling stations in 39 constituencies.

The most recent opinion poll, the Irish Times / Ipsos MRBI poll, led Sinn Féin to the top, followed by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, although the gap between the three larger parties was relatively narrow.

The polls opened at 7:00 a.m. and closed at 10:00 p.m. The Irish Times publishes an exit poll as soon as the vote ends at 10pm. It provides the first clue to the outcome of the 2020 general election. The results of the poll will be announced simultaneously at 10 p.m. on irishtimes.com and on RTÉ One’s television. The survey conducted by Ipsos MRBI was commissioned jointly by The Irish Times, RTÉ, TG4 and University College Dublin.

Voters will elect 159 members of the 33rd Dáil, which will have 160 seats, two more than the 32nd Dáil, with Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl automatically returning to Kildare South. The new Dáil will meet on Thursday February 20th.

When the last Dáil was dissolved, Fine Gael had 47 seats; Fianna Fáil had 45 without Mr. Ó Fearghaíl; Sinn Fein had 22; Work, seven; Solidarity people before profit, six; Green Party, three; Social Democrats, two; Independents4Change, one; Aontú, one; and independents and others, 22.

One seat was vacant due to the resignation of Dara Murphy, former TD of Fine Gael Cork North Central.

There are 516 declared candidates and 160 or 31 percent are women. Marese Skehan, an independent candidate in Tipperary, died after the nominations were closed.

