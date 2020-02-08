advertisement

Voter turnout has been reported in many parts of the country as the 33rd Dáil continues to be elected.

Voter turnout was 62 percent in some areas until 5 p.m., when voters voted for the first time in state history on a Saturday. The day of the week, a rugby game in Ireland and an approaching storm can all affect how many people show up to cast their votes.

Voting ends at 10 p.m. and counting starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Leo Varadkar of Taoiseach claimed that Saturday’s vote would help families and younger voters who don’t live or study at home. However, others expressed skepticism about the intended effects and asked how they would disrupt the traditional rhythms of weekday voting.

The Ireland vs Wales rugby game and the GAA games were also expected to affect when people would go to their local polling station.

Add to that the arrival of Storm Ciara – with strong wind warnings and rain – and a number of variables due to an increase in turnout during the day.

A woman fills out her ballot at the Bunscoil Chriost Rí school in Cork. Photo: Paul Faith / AFP / Getty

East of the country

In Co Wicklow, 62 percent of the electorate had cast its vote in a polling station on the Greystones coast until 5 p.m., according to the Wicklow Returning Officer. Arklow was around 53 percent.

In Manor Kilbride in the west of the county, the turnout was 52 percent.

Overall, the numbers in West Wicklow were generally between 45 and 50 percent.

In the east of the district, the average turnout in the early evening was 54 percent.

“Most polling stations report that turnout in the last parliamentary election is due this time of day,” said an official.

In parts of Dublin North, the turnout at 5 p.m. was almost 51 percent.

More than 46 percent of voters in a polling station at De La Salle School in Dublin Bay North had cast their vote ten hours after the start of the election.

There were big differences between two polling stations in Dublin Central: At St. Pauls CBS in the north of downtown, turnout was a little over 28 percent, compared to almost 55 percent at Glasnevin National School.

There was a similar pattern earlier in the day at Dublin Bay South, but the gap closed during the day.

Almost 46 percent had cast their votes in the Ringsend National School, as well as in Sandymount’s Scoil Mhuire.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina cast their votes from St. Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park. Photo: Alan Betson

Busy afternoon

In Mayo, the turnout was between 32 (Ballinrobe) and 47 percent (Ballina) at 4 p.m.

Voter turnout in Cork rose significantly at 5:00 p.m. in the last general election

The district’s four constituencies averaged over 45 percent, compared to less than 33 percent in 2016.

Evan O’Brien of the Cork County Returning Office said turnout was “very high so far compared to previous polls.”

“Saturday’s elections see a different voting pattern with a very busy afternoon after a quiet morning,” he added.

“It remains to be seen whether many more voters will vote this evening. Respondents report that voters are concerned about the weather, which may explain the strong turnout in the afternoon. “

In the election campaign, all parties claimed that they could meet voters’ demands for change. Around 3.5 million people are entitled to vote in 6500 polling stations in 39 constituencies.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar cast his vote in Castleknock. Photo: Alan Betson

Survey

The most recent opinion poll, the Irish Times / Ipsos MRBI poll, led Sinn Féin to the top, followed by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, although the gap between the three larger parties was relatively narrow.

The polls opened at 7:00 a.m. and closed at 10:00 p.m. The Irish Times publishes an exit poll as soon as the vote ends at 10pm. It provides the first clue to the outcome of the 2020 general election. The results of the poll will be announced simultaneously at 10 p.m. on irishtimes.com and on RTÉ One’s television. The survey conducted by Ipsos MRBI was commissioned jointly by The Irish Times, RTÉ, TG4 and University College Dublin.

Voters will elect 159 members of the 33rd Dáil, which will have 160 seats, two more than the 32nd Dáil, with Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl automatically returning to Kildare South. The new Dáil will meet on Thursday February 20th.

When the last Dáil was dissolved, Fine Gael had 47 seats; Fianna Fáil had 45 without Mr. Ó Fearghaíl; Sinn Fein had 22; Work, seven; Solidarity people before profit, six; Green Party, three; Social Democrats, two; Independents4Change, one; Aontú, one; and independents and others, 22.

One seat was vacant due to the resignation of Dara Murphy, former TD of Fine Gael Cork North Central.

There are 516 declared candidates and 160 or 31 percent are women. Marese Skehan, an independent candidate in Tipperary, died after the nominations were closed.

