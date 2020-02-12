advertisement

Last year’s French Open runner-up Vondrusova made an encouraging start to his injury return with a trip to Adelaide’s quarter-final in 2020, but he has now had a series of reopening days following his early loss to the Australian Open.

To eliminate the fifth season of the WTA Premier League in Russia, Tomlianovich crushed the win in two hours and 10 minutes, 3-6 6-3 6-4.

advertisement

Alison Van Witwanski recorded her last 16th fight against third seed Petra Kvitova, registering an impressive 6-4 6-1 win over former St. Petersburg winner Christina Mladenovich.

Donna Vekic, who won the final in 2019, is safely back, however, after beating Christian Ahin in the same scenario.

Home fans rejoiced as Russian pairings Svetlana Kuznetsova and Veronika Kudermetova performed better than Enn Enifer Brady and Yulia Putineva, respectively, in winning the second round.

Next, Kuznetsova is ahead of Belinda Benchic’s first generation, and Kudermetova will take on defending champion Kiki Bertens.

What is the way to finish the meeting? 2:

At home, @ SvetlanaK27 defeats Brady 6-3, 6-1! #FormulaTX pic.twitter.com/pC19SLXh8h:

– WTA (@WTA) on February 11, 2020

France’s Carolina Garcia was ousted by compatriot Fiona Ferrero after her initial opponent, Anastasia Sevastova, emerged from the famous Serena Williams Cup victory.

There were also victories for Ovki Dodin and Yekaterina Alexandrova.

In the Thai Open, 2nd-seeded Martik threw 18-year-old Wang Qiu, who won 6-3 6-4 in one hour and 28 minutes and did not leave the game.

Third-generation Wang Qiang went through a one-hour crash with Han Xinyun, and the other winners on Hua Hin on Tuesday were Liang En-shuo, Patricia Maria Tig, Zhu Lin, Barbara Haas, Katarzyna Kawa and Peng Shuai.

No. 1 seed Elina Svitolina starts Wednesday (February 12) against Bibian Shaws.

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement